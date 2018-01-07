WWE Rumors: Finn Balor Moving To ‘SmackDown Live’ Before ‘WrestleMania 34’ For Huge Match

The real reason why Finn Balor hasn’t received his rematch for the WWE Universal Title with Brock Lesnar is because WWE officials are trying to protect him from taking a huge loss as “The Demon.” Balor has taken a couple of questionable loses to Kane or Samoa Joe, but the powers that be have kept Finn from losing big matches. Unfortunately, that’s left him stuck in the midcard and still owed a title match with Brock Lesnar.

There were rumors about Balor vs. Lesnar taking place at the WWE Royal Rumble, but that clearly will not be the plan for the PPV. Instead, Finn Balor will enter the Royal Rumble Match along with 29 other WWE Superstars. Few are expecting Balor to win the match because Lesnar vs. Reigns has been in the works for a year, but WWE officials could also be planning something massive for Finn on SmackDown Live this April.

It’s being reported that WWE officials are actually discussing Finn Balor as a possible winner of the Royal Rumble Match, but they don’t want to book Balor vs. Lesnar in New Orleans. If Balor were to win, the idea is he would receive his WWE Universal Title Match at WWE Elimination Chamber, or he could possibly be moved to SmackDown Live before the grandest stage of them all to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Title.

“Balor vs. Styles II could happen on the grandest stage of them all.” WWE

There have been reports about AJ Styles dropping the WWE Championship before WrestleMania and John Cena is still the favorite to walk out of New Orleans with the title, but those plans could be changing if Finn Balor’s patience has finally paid off. On paper, Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles on the grandest stage of them all is a dream scenario. After their match at WWE TLC last year, a lot of people would be ecstatic to see a rematch.

This isn’t the first time a rumor about Finn Balor moving to SmackDown Live has come to light, but it does make sense considering Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are expected to hold the WWE Universal Title for the foreseeable future. Another “Roster Shake-up” is likely to happen after WrestleMania 34 anyway. Finn Balor’s move could be a few months early to give him a push he deserves on the grandest stage of them all.