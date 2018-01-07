Kylie Jenner Nervous, Afraid Of Being Fat-Shamed Through Pregnancy Like Kim

Kylie Jenner doesn’t want to follow in big sister Kim Kardashian’s footsteps in at least one respect.

Hollywood Life reports the 20-year-old reality TV star, rumored to be pregnant with her first child, fears being fat-shamed the way she saw her sister fall victim to during at least one of her two pregnancies.

Jenner has already taking on a diminished profile ever since rumors started percolating that she is carrying rapper boyfriend Travis Scott’s child.

“Kylie is living in a self-imposed jail because she’s terrified of getting fat shamed the way Kim was when she was pregnant with North,” said a source. “Kylie was a teenager then and it made a huge impact on her. She’s got major anxiety about it and it’s not a case of her not loving being pregnant. It’s more of a phobia. She knows how harsh people are and she just feels too fragile right now to deal with any sort of body shaming that she’s sure will happen.”

All of it is coming at a price for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is rumored to be at odds with Scott over her suddenly deciding to live a reclusive lifestyle.

Word is Scott is not on board with her decision to suddenly distance herself from the spotlight in an effort to keep her purported pregnancy under wraps.

Bob Levey / Getty Images

“Kylie’s refusal to be seen in public has been terrible for her relationship with Travis,” a source told the website. “He’s very frustrated that she won’t get out and live life with him. They have been fighting about that a lot. He wants her to come out and do life with him, it upsets him that she won’t and that’s caused a lot of tension between them. He’s not going to break up with her over it, but it’s been hard on him for sure.”

Jenner’s decision hasn’t been just hard for Scott to accept.

Her fans have been clamoring for more of her as she has taken suddenly gone underground, even proving a no-show for the annual Kardashian/Jenner Christmas card picture shoot. In all, it’s been months now since Jenner was last seen in public.

While Jenner has yet to personally confirm her pregnancy, reports are she and Scott are expecting a baby girl sometime around February. Speculation is Jenner and her family are planning to actually reveal the news during an upcoming episode of KUWTK.