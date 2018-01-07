Galaxy X: Samsung’s Flexible Stunner Might Be Getting Apple’s 3D Touch Technology

The Galaxy X has been in the rumor mill for years, but Samsung has been able to keep practically all of the device’s pertinent details secret. Even until today, much of the information about Samsung’s foldable stunner remains in the realm of speculation. Fortunately, some of the features of the cryptic, upcoming device continue to trickle down in a steady stream.

Just recently, Mobiel Kopen, a Dutch tech-themed website, managed to uncover a new patent that Samsung applied for with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) back in June 2017. The patent was ultimately published on December 28, 2017, where it immediately caught the eye of Samsung’s avid fans. Interestingly, the contents of the patent could very well give the Galaxy X a feature that has long been absent in any of Samsung’s previous flagship devices.

One particular tech that has been exclusive to Apple so far is its 3D Touch technology. The feature, which debuted on the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, was quite useful, especially since it enables users to access an entirely new set of menus and commands with a single action. So far, Samsung has pretty much held off on its own version of the feature, with even its latest flagship devices such as the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 being released with no pressure-sensitive display.

This trend might be changing soon, however, with the release of the Galaxy X. As noted in a GSM Arena report, Samsung’s recently discovered patents reveal that the South Korean tech giant might be looking to develop a pressure-sensitive touch display for the upcoming flexible handset.

The application of the technology in relation to the smartphone remains unknown, though it is possible that Samsung would use the feature the same way that Apple does — as a means for users to access new menus with a single action. Samsung could also utilize the feature as a way to activate some of the smartphone’s functions when its displays are folded together.

The release date of the Samsung Galaxy X is arguably one of the biggest enigmas in the mobile world today, with recent rumors pointing to a late 2018 to early 2019 release date. Earlier rumors, however, point to a reveal that is far earlier, possibly around the same time as the release of Samsung’s flagship phablet for 2018 — the upcoming Galaxy Note 9.