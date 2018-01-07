Steve Bannon Feels Sorry For Don Jr. After Rumored Abuse Of ‘Diaper Don,’ Praises President Trump

Steve Bannon is quoted extensively in the book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff. And some of the words that Bannon allegedly spoke about Donald Trump, Jr., according to the author, were not so nice. Michael called Bannon an expressive man who used his hands to demonstrate a force field around him that would protect him from the impending political danger purportedly set to hit President Donald Trump and those surrounding him, including his oldest son, Don.

“‘It’s not my deal. He’s got the five geniuses around him: Jarvanka, Hope Hicks, Dina Powell, and Josh Raffel.’ He threw up his hands again, this time as if to say hands off. ‘I know no Russians, I don’t know nothin’ about nothin’. I’m not being a witness. I’m not hiring a lawyer. It is not going to be my a** in front of a microphone on national TV answering questions. Hope Hicks is so f****d she doesn’t even know it. They are going to lay her out. They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV. Michael Cohen, cracked like an egg. He’—the president—’said to me everybody would take that Don Junior meeting with the Russians. I said, ‘Everybody would not take that meeting.’… ‘But he’s a good boy.'”

Exclusive: Bannon offers apology after Trump orders all allies to trash him…https://t.co/42MuxIcMme — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) January 7, 2018

Quotes like that have drawn the wrath of President Trump, whom Jim VandeHei – CEO/Co-Founder of Axios – wrote about in the above tweet. According to Jim, Mr. Trump ordered all of his allies to begin trashing Bannon in the wake of the book going viral. Now, Bannon has folded and offered a statement to Axios that speaks of his “regret” and calls Don a patriot and a good man.

3 sources close to Bannon say statement was released b/c Bannon felt bad for Don Jr. Bannon has told people he was quoted out of context. “Sometimes Steve does the right thing even when he doesn’t get anything out of it,” ally said https://t.co/EjL2RNGCM3 — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) January 7, 2018

According to Gabriel Sherman of Vanity Fair in the above tweet, at least three sources told him that Bannon felt sorry for Don.

It wouldn’t be the first time that sympathy has been sent Don’s way, especially considering what some view as an unenviable role of being the eldest son of President Trump. As reported by Vanity Fair, Don was known as “Diaper Don” back in his University of Pennsylvania days, according to Don’s classmate, Scott Melker.

Melker’s viral Facebook post explained why he couldn’t in good conscience vote for President Trump, due to what he witnessed Don endure at the hands of his dad in college. Scott said that he remembered Don as a troubled young man who stumbled around campus inebriated, “falling over or passing out in public, with his arm in a sling from injuring himself while drinking.” Melker claimed that Don hated his own father and turned to alcohol to try and ease the pain of his last name.

“He absolutely despised his father, and hated the attention that his last name afforded him. His nickname was ‘Diaper Don,’ because of his tendency to fall asleep drunk in other people’s beds and urinate. I always felt terrible for him.”

Melker recounted a horrible day wherein he claimed witnessing Mr. Trump hitting Don and knocking him down to the ground in front of Penn students, all because Don had donned a Yankees jersey to wear to a Yankees game. Instead, Scott claimed it was the elder Trump’s forceful and abusive way of getting Don to put on a suit.

“I was hanging out in a freshman dorm with some friends, next door to Donald Jr.’s room. I walked out of the room to find Donald Trump at his son’s door, there to pick him up for a baseball game. There were quite a few students standing around watching, trying to catch a glimpse of the famed real estate magnate. Don Jr. opened the door, wearing a Yankee jersey. Without saying a word, his father slapped him across the face, knocking him to the floor in front of all of his classmates. He simply said ‘put on a suit and meet me outside,’ and closed the door.”

For the record, the White House denied Melker’s account. Now Bannon is making news for his mea culpa, calling Don a relentless advocate for his dad.