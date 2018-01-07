Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Shares Revenge Body Selfie On Instagram: Is It Healthy For Tristan Thompson’s Baby?

Khloe Kardashian is one pregnant lady who is leading by example. The 33-year-old, who was earlier open about issues regarding her pregnancy, is now expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Khloe has just shared a selfie on Instagram and showed off her “revenge body.”

Khloe Kardashian’s selfie is posted in a typical before/after style. On the left, she shares her older pic where she apparently had weight issues. On the right, she shows off her stunning body that she has worked hard for during her pregnancy.

The picture comes with a long caption where the Kardashian sister gives a detailed explanation of her transformation. According to Khloe, the process of her transformation started a few years back when she decided to “stop existing and start living.”

Khloe sends out a message to her fans through this transformation pic. She asks them not to let anyone else decide what is right for them.

“Never be afraid to put yourself first!”

According to Khloe, the transformation is not only about the body but also about the mind and the soul. She believes nothing can stop one if the change comes from within.

Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram followers seem quite impressed with her transformation. One of them loves her optimism and encouragement.

“You are a Leader,” he says.

Another follower thanks Khloe for sharing the pic. The Instagram user has apparently been planning to start working out. The picture and the message serve as a motivation. One Instagram user considers Khloe’s strength, determination, passion and humility as inspiring.

What makes the transformation incredible is that Khloe is expecting her first baby. She earlier revealed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that she would name her baby Tristan Thompson Jr if it’s a boy. She said in her first TV interview that she is yet to decide the name if it’s a girl. But, she said she would use the initial K or T for her daughter’s name, the Mirror Online reported.

Some people may wonder if it’s OK for Khloe to do weight training during pregnancy. There is a popular notion that lifting weights is dangerous for pregnant women.

However, according to Girls Gone Strong, it’s a myth. Women who are fitter tend to have shorter labors. Khloe is showing off her chiseled abs in the Instagram pic. The website clarifies that having strong core muscles helps the post-delivery recovery process.