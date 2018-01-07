Kit Harington’s Wedding To Rose Leslie Will Reportedly Bring Out All Of The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cast

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is getting married, and he wants to make sure the entire cast will be there to see him wed Rose Leslie. Will the showrunners factor in Harington’s big day when they plan the filming schedule for the final season?

The Entire Cast Of Game Of Thrones Will Get An Invite

According to Bustle, Harrington has made it clear to those who run the popular HBO show that the entire cast has to attend, so production has to shut down. The couple has not yet announced a wedding date, and chances are, they may never make that information public.

Harrington and Leslie are notoriously private about their romance, with Harington telling Esquire, “It’s as much her relationship as it is mine and I can’t speak for both of us, but yeah, we are very, very happy. So that’s what I’ll say about that.”

Even though they are both reluctant to speak about their relationship publicly, their engagement is confirmed. The actors announced it in an old-fashioned way – in the newspaper.

“The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire,” read the London Times announcement.

Harington’s Premature Proposal

The 31-year-old did reveal some details about how he proposed when he spoke to Vanity Fair. He said he did have plans, including stringing lights on trees and big romantic gestures. But, one night the couple was in front of a fire underneath a beautiful sky and sharing a bottle of red wine, and he couldn’t help himself. He decided to pop the question a little earlier than he planned.

Harington, who stars as Jon Snow, started dating Leslie after they met on the Game of Thrones set, where she played, Ygritte, his on-screen love interest from seasons two to four. She has been mostly tight-lipped about their relationship but has admitted that she is happy and believes Harington to be a great man who she is very proud of.

Enjoy Seeing Harington While You Can

The Daily Record reports that Harington plans to put his career on hold after he marries Leslie so he can take some time for romance. After Game of Thrones shoots its final season in 2019, he says he will pick and choose his roles carefully and spend time with Leslie. He added that the world has seen enough of them over the last ten years, so there is no need to saturate people with more. He says he won’t jump into anything quickly.

Leslie wasn’t around this past weekend when Harington got into some trouble in a Manhattan bar. A fan caught him on video being booted from the establishment after arguing with other customers and causing a scene.

Jon Snow Got A Little Out Of Hand Recently

Per the New York Daily News, in the clip, Harington hovers over a pool table while grabbing cues and slurring his words. He appears to be attempting to play a game. A few bar patrons restrain him before he is physically removed.

But, Kit Harington recovered and was at Sean Penn’s benefit in L.A. two nights later.