Teresa Giudice And Joe Gorga’s Italian Eatery Is Closing After Dispute With Restaurant Owner

Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice’s restaurant, Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza, is closing less than one year after it opened. The true owner of the restaurant and Joe Gorga had a deal in which Joe lent his name and image to the restaurant and Joe would receive money. However, a source revealed to Us Weekly, that the owner did not keep up his end of the bargain, so Joe and Teresa are terminating all ties to the Italian eatery.

“Joe is done with Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza… The actual owner of the restaurant and Joe worked out this deal where Joe would get money… if he lent his name and image to the restaurant. But the owner never made good on his end of the deal so Joe is done with the restaurant.”

The source added that Joe’s wife, Melissa Gorga, is also severing ties.

“Joe hasn’t posted about the restaurant since November 4. He’s pissed.”

Although the family is leaving Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza, both Gorga and Giudice are looking into a restaurant that is more aligned with the original vision, according to the sibling’s lawyer, James J. Leonard.

“They are looking for a bigger space, more conducive to the original vision that they had for the restaurant.”

Currently, Teresa and Joe are searching for new management to help them to execute their vision. Apparently, the first restaurant was much too small and failed to fulfill their expectations.

Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza was a major storyline on this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The restaurant became a tribute to his and Teresa’s parents, Giancinto and Antonia. Joe and Teresa’s mother, who served as an inspiration behind the recipes created in the eatery, passed away in March of 2017.

During a recent episode of RHONJ, Joe Gorga said that the restaurant was created in the memory of his mother so that his family can keep the traditions of the family name, food, and recipes going forever.

“This restaurant is in memory of her and to keep the tradition of our name, food and recipes going forever.”

Tensions ran high between the Gorga’s and Teresa when Joe’s wife Melissa expressed her dissatisfaction when she discovered that Joe bought the restaurant without discussing the purchase with her.

Melissa told the show’s producer’s that it was no secret that she wasn’t happy when she discovered Joe bought the restaurant. Teresa promptly shared her thoughts about Melissa’s dismay about the family eatery on the show, “She’s only Gorga by f****** injection.”

Melissa and husband Joe didn’t take Teresa’s comments so well. Teresa backtracked a little and softened her words, “She’s only a Gorga by marriage. I mean, if my brother divorces you, you’re not going to be a Gorga anymore.”

Although Melissa had issues with the restaurant purchase, she said she loved her husband for wanting to create a legacy for his mother and to keep his father busy after the passing of Antonia. Melissa said, “He just has the biggest heart.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are predicting another split between Teresa and her husband Joe Guidice. On Instagram, Teresa posted a photo of her having dinner with New Jersey divorce attorney, Loren La Forge-Kyriakoulis.

Giudice had originally captioned the photo, “Dinner with a great friend getting great advice” and quickly changed the caption to, “Dinner with a great friend lots of laughs.”

Teresa’s husband, Joe Giudice, remains in prison for wire, mail, and bankruptcy fraud.