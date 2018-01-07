‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Gets Slammed For Posting ‘Nazi Chic’ Selfie

Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder should probably think twice about her captions before she posts another selfie. The 29-year-old reality TV star got some heavy backlash when she posted a picture of herself on an Instagram Story and captioned it, “Nazi chic.” According to Radar Online, Schroeder deleted and reposted it with a caption that said, “Elsa-Indiana Jones chic.” If you don’t get the reference, Elsa is the name of Alison Doody’s character in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989).

But Schroeder’s followers screenshotted the post and shared it before it was deleted.

Stassi wasn’t the only one in the photo. Her Vanderpump Rules co-stars Kristen Doute and Rachael O’Brien were present as well. Their outfits were captioned ‘Tupac Chic’ and ‘Criminal Chic.’ It’s still unclear why they were dressed in this way since Halloween 2018 is a long way off.

As the screenshot of the original Instagram story circulated on Twitter, people started adding the hashtag “#dumpstassi” to it. In response, Schroeder tweeted a meme of a boy attempting to get through a room full of lasers with the caption, “Me trying to make a joke that won’t offend anyone in 2017.” It looks like she also needs to update her meme collection since 2017 ended about a week ago.

This isn’t the first time that Stassi Schroeder has offended people by her statements online. It actually seems to be part of her brand since her Twitter bio states “I may accidentally offend you.”

In December, she had to apologize for some controversial comments that she made about the “#MeToo” movement on her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi. As Refinery 29 reports, during an episode of the podcast, Stassi criticized the women who were coming forward to report their experiences with sexual assault. The name of the podcast episode was “Are We On A Male Witch Hunt?” She also claimed that the “media frenzy” around the movement was diverting attention away from women who were “truly assaulted.” in a tweet that she’s deleted. In subsequent posts, she suggested that some of the women’s allegations weren’t true and that they were just seeking attention from the public.

According to E! Online, the podcast episode was deleted and two advertisers, Rent The Runway and Simple Contacts, dropped Stassi’s show. In her tweeted apology, Schroeder said that she had “crossed a line” with her comments and that she would take more time to think before she makes statements, moving forward.