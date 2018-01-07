Donald Trump May Sabotage Post-Brexit Deal With Britain If He’s Not Invited To Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding

Donald Trump reportedly wants an invite to Prince Harry’s royal wedding — and could be willing to destroy a key trade deal with Britain out of spite if he doesn’t get one.

There have been some lingering controversy over whether the President of the United States could be invited to Prince Harry’s nuptials with American actress Meghan Markle. Though heads of state of traditionally been invited to royal weddings — even if they are unable to attend — Trump is reportedly despised by members of the royal family and insider have said it is likely that Prince Harry will skip him over when setting the guest list.

Such a snub could be very costly for Great Britain, however. Author Michael Wolff, who penned a best-selling tell-all book about Trump’s presidency, said he believes Trump will “sabotage” the post-Brexit trade deal with the U.K. if he feels slighted by the royal family, the Telegraph reported.

“He doesn’t like being snubbed and wants to be the center of attention all the time,” Wolff said. “Trump’s foreign policy doctrine is simple: you Brits suck up to him and enlist in whatever geopolitical fantasy he has going, he’ll give you what you want – though only if it doesn’t hurt him.

“It is not so much vengeance, rather, ‘you flatter me and I’ll flatter you.'”

That would seem to reinforce reports from Trump’s previous foreign visits. As The Hill reported, foreign leaders were briefed that Trump expected to be praised for his election victory, and they made sure to do so when meeting him for the first time.

But Trump’s troubles with the royal family stretch back quite a bit longer. When he was still a freewheeling real estate mogul, Trump bragged to Howard Stern that he could have slept with Princess Diana if he wanted. The interview came shortly after her tragic death in 1997, and Trump said that he could bed the Duchess of Wales — but would have demanded she take an HIV test first.

Trump also caused controversy with Princess Diana during her life. As the Daily Mail noted in 2015, Trump “bombarded” Princess Diana with flowers after her divorce, which Diana found “creepy.”

Compounding the rumors that Donald Trump could sabotage the trade deal are reports that Barack Obama may receive an invite to Prince Harry’s wedding while Trump does not. Obama and Prince Harry have worked together on humanitarian projects and appear to have developed a real friendship.

There is still no official word if Donald Trump will receive an invite to Prince Harry’s royal wedding.