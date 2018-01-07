‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Jan. 9: Abby Crashes Sharon’s Party & Lily Chooses Paris Or Cane

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, January 9, tease Sharon (Sharon Case) will take charge and refuse to sulk about the whole Scott (Daniel Hall) situation. Sharon can’t help but feel hurt over Scott’s cheating, but she will do her best to put it out of her mind. She decides to throw a little party and invites Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Hilary (Mishael Morgan).

According to SheKnows Soaps, Abby (Melissa Ordway) makes a desperate plea before leaving for Paris. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Abby drops by Sharon’s house unannounced in hopes to speak with her and apologize. Abby gets a shocker when she arrives and finds Sharon entertaining guests.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby asks to speak with Sharon about the Scott cheating bombshell privately. Abby thinks it would be better if they talked privately for a moment. Sharon’s guests offer to leave so they can chat, but Sharon hatches a better idea.

Sharon tells Abby to apologize in front of the women, and if she impresses them, she will forgive her. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby was taken aback and not sure what to say. She explained how it happened and offered a sincere apology.

For the first time in a long time, Abby gave no excuses for her behavior and offered a genuine apology. Will Sharon be moved by Abby’s apology and forgive her?

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily will tell Cane her decision on whether she will go to Paris or stay to work on their marriage. Victoria offered Lily an excellent career opportunity. While the timing of the offer came at the wrong time, Lily cannot deny that it could do wonders for her modeling career.

The problem is that the trip could take Lily away from Genoa City for several weeks. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily will mull over what to do and make a choice. She will admit that it’s hard to leave right now considering that she’s on the verge of a reunion with Cane. Will Lily decide to put her marriage first and back out of the Paris trip?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.