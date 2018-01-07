‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Melissa Ordway’s Maternity Leave, Abby Goes To Paris, Sharon-Scott Are Over

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease new details on Melissa Ordway’s maternity leave explain how CBS will handle Abby’s exit. For a while, many fans assumed that Abby would get kidnapped by one of Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) cronies. However, CBS decided a much more straightforward approach to Ordway’s maternity leave.

According to Soap Central, Melissa Ordway should be returning to work during the week of January 22. That means Abby will disappear to Paris and come back without a belly.

Melissa Ordway shared that her baby came a little early, which cut her maternity leave short. She was supposed to take a full six weeks off, returning to work by March 1. However, baby Sophia decided to come just one week before the show went on a three-week hiatus.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby just wants to put the mess behind her. She claims that she wants nothing to do with Scott (Daniel Hall) and she wants to focus on work. She admits she’s attracted to Scott, but most of the time, she cannot stand him.

Scott is hoping that Sharon will give him another chance. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that he will work to earn her forgiveness. Even though he’s sexually attracted to Abby, he adores Sharon (Sharon Case) and hopes they can patch things up.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that it may be a long shot for Sharon to forgive Scott. After years of being a doormat for men, Sharon decided that it’s time she takes control of her life. For Sharon, Scott’s cheating may be a deal breaker.

Abby will head to Paris on a business trip to promote Brash & Sassy. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby asked Lily (Christel Khalil) to go with her. However, Lily may back out if she senses it could pump the brakes on her reunion with Cane (Daniel Goddard).

As of now, Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon and Scott’s relationship is over. Of course, down the road, Sharon could forgive him. Scott will be left to deal with the cheating fall out alone without Sharon and Abby.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.