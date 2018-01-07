‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Jan 15-19: Jason Clois, Ecstatic Ava, Maxie Stresses, Franco’s Shocke

General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 15-19 reveal that the search for the truth is still on in Port Charles. Ava (Maura West) finds a new reason to believe and has hope for her future while Jason (Steve Burton) has never been this close to the answers he so desperately seeks. Ned (Wally Kurth) turns to Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) for help, and Franco (Roger Howarth) finds himself backed into a corner. Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) dark premonition has her feeling uneasy, will her stress levels affect the baby?

Monday, January 15, 2018

Maxie’s dream will put her on edge. After Dr. Obrecht’s (Kathleen Gati) confessed that Nathan (Ryan Paevey) was indeed Faison’s (Anders Hove) son, she also said that she didn’t want him to know that she had given birth to his son for fear of Nathan being taken away by him. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Maxie will worry that her dream was a premonition of things to come. Could Maxie and Nathan’s child be kidnapped by Faison?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, January 15, also state that Jason will get the break he has been looking for. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, he is extremely close to finding out who betrayed Faison.

Why is Obrecht so scared of telling Nathan the truth? Tune into an exciting, all-new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/y7Q5QocTTo — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 5, 2018

Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Jason is so close to finding out the truth, so General Hospital fans will understand that he will grow frustrated while waiting for answers. His whole life has been turned upside down and he is just trying to make sense of the mind-mapping mess. Other spoilers state that Nelle will be cross-questioned by Michael and that Joss will garner support.

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

However, General Hospital spoilers state that Julian will offer his support. Could he be offering his support to Alexis, or is he still trying to help trace Faison’s traitor? Sonny is involved in so many projects at the same time that it should come as no surprise that people are always trying to grab his attention. General Hospital spoilers, via Feisty Momma, show a perplexed Sonny as he receives a mysterious message on his phone.

Thursday, January 18, 2018

Maxie knows that her baby’s wellbeing is of the utmost importance. According to General Hospital spoilers, she will try to put the recent nightmare and the fact that Faison is Nathan’s father behind her. However, she fails miserably. General Hospital spoilers indicate that the baby’s health could be in jeopardy if she cannot control her stress levels.

Liz’s (Rebecca Herbst) curiosity will be piqued and she will ask Franco a few questions. Unfortunately, Franco will be caught unawares.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 15-19, state that Ned will turn to Alexis for help. Alexis knows that Wally is pushing for the development of Charles Street in his run for mayor. She may not be keen to help him because her own daughter Molly (Haley Pullos) will be adversely affected by the development, according to Inquisitr.

Friday, January 19, 2018

Jason will find help from an unlikely source, but at this point, he will take all the help he can get in solving the mystery that threw his life into disarray.

Other General Hospital spoilers indicate that while Ava will be ecstatic. She will finally have some direction in her life and will start looking forward to her future. However, Ava’s gladness may prove to be short-lived.