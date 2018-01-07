Meghan Markle has been busy planning her dream wedding. However, reports reveal that Meghan’s plan to hold the reception at a place that bears sentimental value to her and Prince Harry has been blocked by royal aides.

The former Suits actress reportedly envisioned to celebrate their wedding at the Frogmore House in Windsor Home Park, Mirror reported. For two romantic reasons, Frogmore has a very special meaning for Meghan and Harry. One, it is where Harry took her for a picnic date in the summer of last year. Second, they shot their beautiful engagement photos in the area.

The 35-acre estate, which is also where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert are buried, is surrounded by beautiful gardens and features a lake. According to a source, Meghan is absolutely taken by the venue, which she reportedly calls “dreamy.”

Unfortunately for the bride, royal aides are said to have gently voted against the venue. One source claimed they’ve recommended having the reception at St. George’s Hall for practical reasons, as it is next door to the chapel where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding will take place.

However, if Meghan and Harry would insist on hosting the reception at Frogmore House, Queen Elizabeth would likely approve this request as she, too, finds Frogmore very meaningful to her.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shot their engagement photos at Frogmore House. Alexi Lubomirski / Getty Images

Frogmore House is an estimated nine-minute drive from St. George’s Chapel. Securing the safe transfer of guests, which is expected to include members of the royal family, foreign delegates, and other important persons, from one venue to another could impose a significant additional expense for the couple.

The cost of the couple’s wedding has been the subject of a public debate since its announcement. Aimee Dunne, an expert on luxury weddings, told CNN that even conservative estimates for a royal modern wedding would start at six figures. For Harry and Meghan’s nuptials, they would be looking at around $670,000. However, the security hired for the ceremony is expected to add a large sum to the final bill.

According to CBS News, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding had an estimated cost of $34 million and a big portion of it went to security. The Duchess of Cambridge’s custom Alexander McQueen dress reportedly cost $434,000, and it was said that Kate’s family paid for it.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in Westminster Abbey. Kirsty Wigglesworth / Getty Images

As preparations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding goes into full swing, officials are looking at allowing pubs and bars to extend their operating hours on the weekend of the royal wedding. These establishments may be allowed to stay open until 1 a.m. on May 18 and May 19.