‘The Blacklist’ Season 5: Red Is Not Feeling Guilty About Tom Keen’s Death, James Spader Says

The Blacklist Season 5’s midseason premiere episode saw Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) returning home from the woods with revenge on her mind. She told Red (James Spader) that she was healed and back, adding, “I’m coming for Tom’s killers.” Red may not have killed her husband, but he and the mysterious suitcase (full of bones) are the reasons why Ian Garvey (Jonny Coyne) attacked Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) and Liz in their house, resulting in the former’s death. He died soon after figuring out the identity of the bones’ owner. Liz is likely to blame Red once she discovers that. Red should be worried about Liz’s determination to find Tom’s killers, but he is apparently not.

James Spader told Entertainment Weekly (EW) that he does not think that his character is “feeling guilty” about being indirectly responsible for Tom Keen’s death. He says that Red had warned Tom, telling him about the deadly consequences if he continued to seek the truth behind the suitcase.

“He certainly gave Tom plenty of fair warning and gave him exactly what might happen if he pursued this thing, but Tom was going to do what Tom was going to do. I think Reddington’s certainly at peace with that, but it does make it fraught.”

Meanwhile, Episode 10 of The Blacklist Season 5, titled “The Informant,” will see Liz planning her next move, according to the episode’s synopsis. A sneak peek released for Episode 10 suggests that Liz will continue to be destructive and aggressive, not at all afraid to pull the trigger to make a man blurt out the information that she wants.

Megan Boone said to EW that Liz would start to “employ some of the tactics of previous blacklisters,” adding that she would employ the “darkest methods” that she had learned over the course of the five seasons to take down the people who killed her husband. The new Liz is no longer a character with a moral compass. Moreover, the actress said that she would no longer feel accountable to her colleagues at the Post Office. She would involve them only when they could serve a purpose.

The midseason premiere of The Blacklist Season 5 was Liz’s episode, and other players, including Red, were missing in action. The upcoming Episode 10 will return to The Post Office and the agents, as Red will be seen directing the Task Force to catch a Blacklister who sells sensitive information using his position of power.

Here is the synopsis for The Blacklist Season 5 Episode 10, titled “The Informant.”

“When Red directs the Task Force to find a Blacklister who uses his position of power to sell sensitive information, Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) finds himself at risk of exposure. Meanwhile, Liz plans her next move.”

The Blacklist Season 5 Episode 10 airs on Wednesday, January 10, on NBC.