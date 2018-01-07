Will Meghan Markle Have To Give Up Her Feminist Ways When She Marries Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle has been an outspoken advocate for women most of her life, will all that change when she joins the Windsor family?

British royals are encouraged to advocate for causes important to them and be involved in charity. Yet, when it comes to politics, even though they are technically the head of the government, they are not allowed to be vocal. Now many are wondering if Markle will continue to stay loud and proud as an outspoken feminist, or will the palace try to silence her?

Markle Has Never Been Afraid To Speak Her Mind

According to Romper, Markle is a U.N. women’s ambassador and spoke at their conference back in 2015. She also wrote an essay for Elle UK and has been involved with the Dove Self-Esteem Project. Feminist issues have been important to the actress ever since she was a little girl, and she hasn’t been afraid to speak her mind.

When she was 11-years-old, she appeared on the Nickelodeon news show Nick News after she wrote a letter to Procter & Gamble complaining about their commercial for Ivory dish soap. In the ad, the announcer says, “Women are fighting greasy pots and pans,” and this angered the future princess.

Entertainment Weekly reports that she told the news show that she doesn’t think everyone should grow up thinking mom does everything. Markle asked the company to change the word “women” to “people,” and they eventually did.

As she got older, she has said things like “You don’t have to play dress up to be a feminist” and “I am proud to be a woman and a feminist.” Markle has made her viewpoint clear that a woman can balance feminism and femininity by looking good and still fighting for women’s rights.

Markle Had A Successful Career Before Meeting Prince Harry

Now that she is marrying Prince Harry, many expect her to play the role of housewife and mom like every woman before her that have married into the royal family. Even though it is 2018, royal wives stay relatively quiet and even a little boring. Per the New Statesman, even Kate Middleton is passive and defined by her husband and children, with her most obvious qualities being that she is “good at smiling and has no character.”

But Markle is different. She is her own woman, complete with a successful career, political views, and she even has a first husband. It will be interesting to see if this new kind of princess will be more of an equal or if the palace will keep her quiet.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to wed May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.