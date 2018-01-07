Trump Approval Rating Upticks Slightly, But Some Trump Regrets Wish For Impeachment

Donald Trump’s approval rating saw an uptick in the polls as 2017 closed out and 2018 began. Gallup job approval rating polls for Donald Trump closed at 40 percent as the year ended. Business Insider reports that is the first time Donald Trump’s approval rating broke the 40 percent threshold in months. Even with this slight uptick in approval rating, Trump regrets from his own voters responding to him directly on Twitter continue to use the word “impeachment.”

Real Clear Politics reports on an average of Trump approval rating polls this week that shows a 40.5 percent average approval rating for the president. Disapproval of Donald Trump stands at 55.8 percent this week in the same average of polls. Business Insider reports the bump in Trump’s approval rating is likely attributed to the passing of the tax reform laws as 2017 rolled out.

It’s the first time in months that Donald Trump’s approval rating reached the 40 percent mark. Other polls revealed dissatisfaction with the president, reports Real Clear Politics. A Monmouth University poll showed that 81 percent of respondents believed the founding fathers would be “upset” with how the government has been run the last ten years.

That same poll out of Monmouth University suggested the public is approaching a “crisis of confidence” in the government that was created by America’s founders. Monmouth University reports that their recent poll revealed a “widespread belief” that the founders would be upset if they saw what was happening in American government today.

Monmouth University found that respondents said they wanted to see more collaboration between Congress and the executive branch. That poll also revealed that over sixty percent said they believed the country is more divided since Donald Trump became president. Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said the following on the Monmouth poll.

“There was a time when the vast majority of Americans would brag about our system of government and how other countries wanted to emulate us. This source of pride has been slipping away. In fact, many seem to feel that founders like Madison and Hamilton may be turning over in their graves when they see how Washington operates today.”

A poll released this week by The Economist/YouGov group extends the barometer check on Donald Trump’s job performance by measuring voter opinions on his temperament, his political standing, and also on how voters believed other countries relate as allies to the United States. The FiveThirtyEight blog reports that five percent of voters said they believed the president is liberal, and 51 percent believed he’s conservative.

The Economist/YouGov poll also revealed that 52 percent of the voters polled said they believed the country is heading in the wrong direction.

The Economist/YouGov poll also asked voters about specific countries, asking them to identify if they believed the country queried about is an enemy or ally of the United States. Seventy percent believed that North Korea is an enemy, and 39 percent believed that South Korea is an ally. Twenty-eight percent of voters polled believed that Russia is an enemy to the United States, and 12 percent believed Russia is friendly to the United States.

Bebeto Matthews / AP Images

Thirty-four percent polled believed Russia is unfriendly with the United States. When asked what they believed Trump’s view of Russia is, 29 percent of those polled believed that Trump’s view of Russia is friendly.

Voters were also asked whether or not they believed the Democrats will win the majority in the United States Senate in 2018. Thirty-one percent believed that is “somewhat likely” and eighteen percent believed that is “very likely.” Twenty percent believed that is “not likely at all.”

When asked about the House of Representatives, the numbers were very similar. Fourteen percent believed it is “very likely” that the Democrats will win the House this year, while thirty-one percent believed it is “somewhat likely.” Twenty-four percent believed it is “not very likely.”

A re-election of Donald Trump in 2020 is already a conversation starting to percolate in the polls. Thirty-four percent of respondents in The Economist/YouGov poll believed Donald Trump will be elected again, and eighteen percent believe that is “not likely at all.” Fifteen percent believed that is “not very likely.”

Fifteen percent believed it is “very likely” he won’t even run again, while 19 percent believed it is “not very likely” that he won’t run again. When asked whether or not they believed he will leave office before 2020, 13 percent believed that is “very likely” while nineteen percent believed that is “somewhat likely.”

Twenty-one percent believed that it is “not very likely” that he will leave before the end of his first term.

Voters were then asked about certain words, and whether or not they believed that word applied to Donald Trump. On the word “hypocritical,” 44 percent believed that applied to Donald Trump. Sixty-four percent believed the word “arrogant” applied to Donald Trump.

Voters were also asked whether or not they feel Trump cares about them. Twenty percent said they felt he cares about them, 42 percent said they do not think he cares about them. On leadership abilities, 37 percent thought his leadership is “very weak” and 25 percent felt his leadership is “very strong.”

On the issue of honesty and trustworthiness, 52 percent said they believed he is “not honest and trustworthy” and 32 percent said they believed that he is. On the matter of temperament, 55 percent said they believe he does not have the temperament to be president of the United States, while 31 percent reported they believe that he does.

These are numbers that could come back to haunt Donald Trump if he does run for office again in 2020. Campaign efforts for Donald Trump in 2020 are already starting to surface.

A website run by a group that calls themselves the “Trump Make America Great Again Committee” has already been established to measure the temperature of Donald Trump’s approval rating among his base. It is not a scientific poll and is designed with his supporters in mind, and only his supporters or members of his conservative base.

The approval rating poll sponsored by this committee only has three questions, and one fourth question is offered as a space for comments or notes “for the team.” The first question asks for a rating of Donald Trump’s job performance, with no options listed for a disapproval of his performance. Options for that question are, “Great,” “Good,” “Okay,” and “Other.”

However, the options when assessing President Obama’s performance in the same online poll in the second question are different. When asking Trump supporters to measure President Obama’s performance, the options are, “Great,” “Good,” “Okay,” “Poor,” and “Other.”

The third question asks Trump supporters, or whoever should answer this poll, about the media. The question is, “Do you believe the fake news media will fairly cover President Trump’s first-year approval rating?”

The website then asks respondents for their email address and personal information, as many campaigns do when gearing up for an election campaign. After respondents have submitted their information, the website also offers respondents an opportunity to donate to the committee, or purchase Trump branded items that range from dog leashes to replica presidential medals, reports the Mirror.

The website differs from scientific approval rating polls by asking respondents for money, phone numbers, and email addresses. The website further says that by submitting a phone number, the respondent agrees to receive texts or phone calls from the campaign or Republican National Committee in the future.

In small print at the bottom of this website and Trump approval rating poll is a message that says the information on the website is authorized by the Republican National Committee.

While re-election efforts may be on the mind of Trump and in recent Trump approval rating polls, Trump regrets from his own voters continue to climb on Twitter. At least one Trump voter is saying this week that Trump has thrown away his shot at re-election based on matters related to Jeff Sessions and marijuana this week.

@realDonaldTrump Mr. President, Sessions just threw away your reelection by reversing the marijuana policy. He called me "Bad" but I voted for you! Dump Sessions now! — bobnoxious (@Bobnoxxxious) January 7, 2018

Trump’s tweeting, particularly that related to North Korea, also continues to have a chilling effect on his own voters.

Oh please don’t do this. I voted for you. I love you. But please. Don’t do this. — Miss America (@MissBlondie5149) January 3, 2018

@realDonaldTrump. I support you and voted for you. But myself, along with lots of your supporters think you should chill out on tweeting. Especially bickering back and forth with NK’s leader. Why can’t you just ignore his comments? All you are doing is feeding in to him. — Rusty Allen (@russcat318) January 3, 2018

Another Trump voter asked Donald Trump to stop giving himself a pat on the back, saying Trump as “as narcissistic as they come.” Yet another suggested the president’s tweets may have resulted from drunk behavior, adding that his 2-year-old nephew behaves in a more mature fashion.

I voted for you but your about as narcissistic as they come. Back it down a notch brother cause were gonna need you for another 4 years. These personal pats on the back are getting old — Randell Waller (@RadneeeWaller) January 6, 2018

This HAS to be a hacked and/or a drunk Tweet. I voted for you, but this is ridiculous. — Yoda66 (@SWFan74) January 6, 2018

I voted for you, but this Twitter stuff looks bad. My 2-year old nephew sounds more mature on Twitter. Cmon man. — Yoda66 (@SWFan74) January 6, 2018

As far as policy is concerned, some Trump voters are already saying they are ready for Trump to be impeached. One Trump voter used the word “impeached” after Donald Trump tweeted about former White House strategist Steve Bannon this week. Another was unhappy about Donald Trump’s promise to drain the swamp. One tweeted earlier this year that 2020 was a pipe dream for Donald Trump and also used the phrase “ready to impeach.”

I voted for you but am now ready to have you impeached and removed from office. Agenda great/execution terrible. Attacking your base. — Eddie Seigler (@eddieseigler) January 5, 2018

I voted for you. But when you said you would drain the swamp – did not figure you would fill it with fecal effluent from sewer! #impeach — frank (@loose_kittens) October 2, 2017

voted for you but I'm ready to impeach you. Do your freaking job. You work for us now. 2020 pipe dream!!! — Mink Kitty (@mink_kitty) February 16, 2017

Donald Trump’s approval rating today per Gallup’s latest job performance numbers are 40 percent approval with 55 percent disapproval. Approval rating polls for Donald Trump have slowed down overall with the holidays and new year, but are expected to pick up again once Congress resumes from their holiday recess.