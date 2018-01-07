‘The Walking Dead’s’ Danai Gurira Stuns On ‘Rogue Magazine’ Cover

Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne in AMC’s The Walking Dead, is featured on the cover of Rogue Magazine’s print issue No. 8. The magazine’s winter collection also features Thirty Seconds to Mars, Freddie Highmore, Evan Peters, and Gregg Sulkin. The collection also includes in-book features on Ross Lynch, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Imagine Dragons, Rosa Salazar, Sara Shahi, Francia Raisa, Jonathan Tucker, Awolnation, Moon Taxi, Nolan Gould, Barron Hilton, Barns Courtney, First Aid Kit, Fetty Wap, Dichen Lachman, Esther Povitsky, Empire of the Sun, and Thomas Middleditch.

Rogue Magazine is a lifestyle magazine and features music, fashion, film, culture, art, reviews, and interviews. The magazine features celebrities in various crafts of the entertainment industry with a focus on contemporary lifestyle. Danai Gurira (39) is best known for her role in The Walking Dead and the upcoming Black Panther film. Gurira is also known for her writing. She received the 2016 Sam Norkin Award for her works Eclipsed and Familiar.Eclipsed was nominated for Best Play at the Tony Awards. Gurira plays the role of Okoye, the head of the personal bodyguards of the Black Panther. Black Panther is expected to be released February 16, 2018; it is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Gurira has been praised for her fashion sense; she was featured in the October issue of InStyle in 2013. Vogue Magazine, in an article dated May 3, 2016, also applauded her flawless red carpet style. Danai Gurira was praised for her “unexpected choices” and “ability to take risks,” which is a departure from the normal red carpet style. The Daily Mail on April 3, 2017, commended her stellar style in a multi-colored floor length skirt and shirt combo on the red carpet at the Tisch School of the Arts Gala in New York.

Gurira’s looks and style make the perfect combination for a successful modeling career and a good choice for the Rogue Magazine cover. The actress, still wearing her low-cut from the Black Panther film, dazzles in three different dresses which she shared on her Twitter account. The actress will also be making an appearance alongside Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War to be released May 4, 2018.