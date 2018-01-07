‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Newman’s Return Coming, Blind Item Teases A GC Shocker Is On The Way

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Adam Newman could be making his way back to Genoa City very soon. Justin Hartley, who played Adam from 2014 through 2016, left the role to play Kevin Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us. Now, CBS has to recast the role, which has proven to be challenging.

New evidence suggests that Adam’s comeback could be on the way, possibly for February sweeps. In the January 8 issue of Soap Opera Digest, a blind item teased that a presumed dead character would return soon. While the juicy tidbit could be any of the other three soap operas, many Young and the Restless fans believe that it has to be Adam. Y&R has mentioned Adam almost daily, which could mean they plan to resurrect the intriguing character soon.

The keyword is presumed dead. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Paul (Doug Davidson) assumed that Adam was dead since he found DNA evidence in the cabin. It is possible that Adam got away before the fiery blast. Perhaps, Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) plan was to make Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) think Adam was dead.

Chloe may have tried to kill Adam, but she couldn’t go through with it. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chloe blamed Adam for her daughter’s death and she wanted him to pay. When Chloe faced Adam in the cabin, she may have changed her mind and pulled him out of the cabin before the explosion. It’s also possible that Adam got out on his own. Y&R hasn’t shown the viewers what happened in those moments right before the bang.

Ga Fullner / Shutterstock

Executive producer Mal Young has been careful not to talk about Adam at press and fan events. He knows that the viewers want to see Adam’s return and has promised to make the Young and the Restless a show they want to see. All that points to Adam’s return will shake up the soap opera in the near future.

One of the biggest hints that Adam’s return was on the way was when Victor (Eric Braeden) threatened to expose Christian’s paternity. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sally Sussman, previous head writer, suggested that Christian’s paternity would not come out unless Adam was back on the scene.

Many Young and the Restless fans hope that Michael Muhney, the actor who played Adam from 2009-2014, will reprise the role. However, CBS may not want to rehire him.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.