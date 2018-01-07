‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Seeks 2018 Golden Globes Award As Kate Fans Debate Weight Loss Contract

This Is Us has brought fame to its stars, and Chrissy Metz has earned praise for turning her role as Kate into an exploration of what it means to be overweight. Beyond her role, Metz is garnering kudos for her positive body image and size acceptance, pointed out People.

Chrissy received a nomination for the Golden Globes award for best supporting actress in a television series. The honor is a dramatic contrast to how Metz felt prior to her role when she was struggling with depression. According to Chrissy, much of her struggles revolved around her weight.

Chrissy Metz Wore Size 12, Shed 50 Lbs When First Scouted

Metz recalled getting just two auditions each year. Wearing a size 12 when she was scouted, Chrissy followed her manager’s suggestion to lose 50 pounds prior to her move to Los Angeles.

But even after losing weight, Chrissy’s opportunities were so dismal that she worked as a junior commercial casting agent. The weight gain began.

“Depressed and ‘eating my feelings,’ Metz gained more than 100 lbs. before a panic attack on her 30th birthday sent her to the hospital.”

Chrissy revealed that she followed a doctor’s directions for weight loss. Metz’s role on This Is Us then changed her life. Although her character of Kate is overweight, Chrissy revealed that people of all sizes tell her that they relate to her problems with how she sees herself.

This Is Us Kate Becomes Fan Favorite, Leading To Golden Globe Nod

According to Metz, Kate’s struggles aren’t necessarily about her size. Instead, it’s how she feels about herself.

“You don’t realize that somebody who’s average or even very fit could relate to someone who’s overweight. But it’s not about our size — it’s how we look at ourselves and how we feel about ourselves.”

Chrissy’s portrayal of Kate’s battle to feel good about herself regardless of her weight has led to her Golden Globe nomination. But it’s also sparked a debate among fans about how to separate Metz’s own weight from her character’s diet and exercise attempts and failures.

Chrissy Metz was nominated for a Golden Globes award for “This Is Us.” Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Some fans feel that despite Chrissy’s claims, Kate’s plot does revolve around her weight. With Metz talking recently about a weight loss contract, some fans are finding it challenging to separate the actress from the character.

This Is Us Fans Ask How To Separate Chrissy Metz’s Weight From Kate’s Struggles

In Reddit’s This Is Us community, followers debated whether Chrissy will lose weight this season. Some articles initially claimed that Metz had a weight loss clause in her contract requiring her to lose weight, while other reports downplayed the importance of that alleged clause. One fan asked whether Chrissy losing weight could potentially ruin Kate’s subplot.

“Kate’s life revolves so much around her battle with her weight. Will the show disappoint viewers if [Chrissy Metz and thus Kate] gets thin?”

Some fans felt that Chrissy’s weight loss would take place so slowly that Kate would not change.

“It would take her years to get ‘thin’ even with surgery,” argued one fan. “It’s not like her weight is going to suddenly drastically change.”

Others contended that although Metz probably will not ever become thin, This Is Us could show Kate losing enough weight for a healthy pregnancy. But one fan expressed doubt that a contract “forcing” Chrissy to lose weight ever existed. Pointing out that Metz would need a “major, sustained shift in outlook and willpower,” the Reddit user theorized that it was more likely Kate would learn to be more positive about her body.

Chrissy Metz Faces Backlash Over Size: This Is Us Creator Clarifies Contract

Some This Is Us fans were blunt in voicing their views on Chrissy’s current weight.

“Body positivity is about realizing that all your body issues are completely mental and invalid and that you were beautiful all along….There’s nothing beautiful about being dangerously obese like Kate.”

Among the questions about Metz’s weight and whether she could get thin, some even suggested that NBC might need to create two separate plots, one for Kate getting thin and one for the character remaining the same. However, show creator Dan Fogelman clarified how he views the weight loss subplot, reported ET.

There is no specific target weight that Chrissy must achieve in her contract. Instead, the producers and Metz have created a long-term plan that can be adjusted.

“We have a general long-term plan that we’ve all talked about, and we will adjust the plan as needed,” summed up Fogelman. “I mean, that’s life, right?”

Fans can watch to see if Chrissy will discuss Kate before and after the red carpet interviews at the 2018 Golden Globes. The awards show takes place on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. NBC will air the show live from the Beverly Hilton at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST, according to ET.