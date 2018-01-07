Donald Trump Angry Obama May Receive Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wedding Invite Instead Of Him

President Donald Trump is rumored to be seething over the prospect of former President Barack Obama receiving an invite to the upcoming nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle instead of him.

In his Fire and Fury: Inside Donald Trump’s White House book, author Michael Wolfe details how Trump would likely be so offended over the prospect of being snubbed from the international event it could even put his pending role in the Brexit plan in jeopardy.

As of now, the U.S. and U.K. have a trade deal in place stemming from the U.S. recently moving to leave the E.U., but that could all go up in smoke if the petulant commander-in-chief does not get what he wants.

“He’ll only cooperate if he gets what he wants,” Wolff told the Daily Mail of Trump.

The consensus seems the only thing that might offend Trump more than a non-invite is the prospect of Obama actually landing one for what is sure to be a star-studded event.

Wolff added the question of to invite or not to invite has plenty more layers for top British officials, who he said are increasingly concerned Trump may use such an international stage as a platform to attempt to steal the spotlight from Queen Elizabeth II.

Wolff’s bestselling work has been making news ever since it hit bookstores late this week. Among its most salacious revelations are reports former White House chief adviser Steven Bannon blasted Donald Trump Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner’s meeting with Russians in a desperate attempt to get dirt on political rival Hillary Clinton as “treacherous.”

Wolff also claims Trump never really wanted to be president and many of the senior members of his administration now liken having to interact with him to dealing with a child.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Trump instantly reacted to Bannon’s perceived betrayal by seeking to greatly diminish his role in his rise.

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency,” he said. “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

The Prince Harry, Markle nuptials are scheduled for May 19, at St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.