CBS will be airing a new NCIS Season 15 episode tomorrow. Spoilers suggest that the network has several surprises for the avid followers of the popular American police procedural drama series despite the rumors claiming that it might be canceled soon. Now, new reports claim that there would be another guest in the upcoming “Keep Your Friends Close” episode.

Entertainment Weekly shares that Kevin Elliot Pollak will be appearing in one of the new NCIS Season 15 episodes. The news outlet reports that the 60-year-old American actress would play the role of Albert Hathaway. He was sent behind iron bars after stealing a significant amount of money from his clients.

Spoilers have it that special agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) would work together again in this upcoming NCIS Season 15 episode. Nick and Ellie would pay Albert a visit following the death of a jury member who is involved in his trial. The pair would try to determine if the character of Kevin Pollak is the man behind the adjudicator’s murder.

Speculations also suggest that this new NCIS Season 15 episode could bring Nick Torres and Ellie Bishop closer to each other after they went undercover as a criminal couple for hire in a previous episode. Fans are wondering if they would eventually fall for each other. There were even rumors saying that the characters of Wilmer Valderrama and Emily Wickersham are going to replace the popular tandem of Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), who both made their exits in the preceding installments.

NCIS season 15 photo: A familiar face from JAG returns https://t.co/JWxLFFTxeg #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) December 26, 2017

Meanwhile, the character of Mark Harmon would say goodbye to an old friend in the yet to be aired NCIS Season 15 Episode 12. Recent spoilers have it that JAG lawyer Melissa Hall will be seen dead in the forthcoming “Dark Secrets” episode, which will be shown on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m. on CBS. Special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and his team will conduct a thorough investigation to solve her sudden death.

#NCIS season 15 episode 11 review: Should Bishop and Torres be together? https://t.co/R5Kf4KT1iq — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) January 3, 2018

CarterMatt suggested that Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Navy Captain Bud Roberts Jr. (Patrick Labyorteaux) would be working together in finding clues to uncover all the uncertainties of this new case. The publication noted that this is going to be the reunion of Mark Harmon and Patrick Labyorteaux, who previously starred in the now-defunct JAG series. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about NCIS Season 15!