Song Hye-Kyo’s Absence At KBS Awards Raises A Lot Of Questions

Fans of Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo were a tad disappointed when the Hallyu actress failed to turn up at the KBS Drama awards on December 31. Her absence at the ceremony has raised a lot of questions.

Fans of Descendants of the Sun were hoping that the couple would make their first official public appearance at the grand annual event, which was hosted in Seoul on New Year’s Eve.

In 2016, it was during this ceremony that the actor subtly hinted that he had great respect for Song Hye-Kyo and was in love with her. His acceptance speech moved the audience to tears.

What happened in 2017?

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo tied the knot on October 31 last year, and fans were eagerly waiting for an official post-wedding public appearance. Many were hoping that the couple would show up at KBS Drama Awards. However, only Song Joong-Ki turned up at the event. When asked about his wife’s absence, the actor said that she was unable to make it due to prior engagement. “Song Hye Kyo unfortunately had another commitment and couldn’t attend. She is doing well,” the actor said, according to a report by Soompi.

On social media, fans are speculating if the actress failed to show up because she was pregnant.

Last year, actor Song Joong-Ki, even before he announced his wedding plans, made it clear that he is ready to be a dad. The “baby” has been a topic of discussion on social media ever since the couple got married. Many fans are photoshopping and morphing Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo’s faces on baby pictures. The SongSong loyalists are hoping that the actress will announce her pregnancy sometime this year.

Couple’s career

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting Song Joong-Ki’s next project. The actor’s latest movie was The Battleship Island, which was released last year. The actor hasn’t announced his next project yet. Song Hye-Kyo too hasn’t made it clear if she will pursue her acting career. According to a report by Straits Times, Song Hye-Kyo has ended her contract with cosmetics brand, Laneige. She will be replaced by actress Kim You Jung.

Fans are speculating that the couple will soon be parents and may not be on the Hallyu scene for a while.