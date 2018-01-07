Kit Harington Emerges After Being Thrown Out Of A Bar, Joins ‘GoT’ Co-Star Emilia Clarke At Charity Event

One day after his wild night out in New York, Kit Harington stepped out looking dapper and sober for a good cause. On Saturday, the 31-year-old actor suited up for the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING Gala in Hollywood, California. His date for the night was his Game of Thrones co-star and on-screen lover Emilia Clarke.

Kit Harington cleaned up well as he smiled for the cameras on the event’s red carpet. He wore a black suit over a dark sweater and kept his famous locks long and loose. Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke was radiant in a long, red skirt with a matching top. Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in their mega-hit HBO series, is now sporting platinum blonde hair just like her character.

The night before the gala, Kit Harington was caught being kicked out of a bar in Manhattan, TMZ reported. According to eyewitnesses, the British actor had an altercation with the establishment’s bouncers and guards after a sour game of pool.

Kit, who plays Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, was reportedly so “so drunk and uncontrollable” that he started “banging on the table” and being violent with other people at the bar. He initially left after being asked to leave but allegedly came back. Management had no choice but to have guards drag the drunk actor out of the bar.

Kit Harington put his wild night behind him as he attended the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING Gala on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

While Kit Harington did not comment on the incident, he was reportedly in a good mood all throughout the star-studded charity affair. HAITI RISING is a yearly auction organized by Sean Penn and other celebrities to raise funds following the devastating earthquake in 2010. Last night’s gala was attended by A-list stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Susan Sarandon, and Brad Pitt.

According to the Daily Mail, Brad Pitt bid $120,000 for a chance to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with Emilia Clarke. Kit Harington gamely added himself to the prize, which was sold to another bidder for $160,000. The event successfully raised a record $37 million, Variety reported.

Kit Harington is currently engaged to be married to his former GoT co-star, actress Rose Leslie, who played Jon Snow’s tragic love interest from Seasons 2 to 4.