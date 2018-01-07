Donald Trump Twitter: U.S. Army ‘Likes’ Tweet Mocking POTUS, KFC Parodies Trump In Dig Against Fastfood Rival

Donald Trump likes to throw shade at his detractors via Twitter but the U.S. president got a dose of his own medicine after the official account of the United States Army ‘liked’ a tweet against him made by an actress. Furthermore, fastfood giant, Kentucky Fried Chicken trolled Trump in a tweet against its rival, McDonald’s.

Trump made himself an easy target after proclaiming on Twitter that he is “a very stable genius.” The Saturday morning Twitter storm from the POTUS started with a little bragging about the drop of unemployment rate among African Americans. Trump followed that up with a tweet about reporter Brian Ross, who the president claimed to have made a “fraudulent live newscast” about him.

Trump also tweeted that the supposed Russian collusion was “proven to be a total hoax” and that those behind the accusations were taking a page out of the “old Ronald Reagan playbook” by questioning his mental stability and intelligence.

Unsurprisingly, Trump went on to praise himself by pointing out that his two best qualities are “mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

Actress Mindy Kaling was just one of many who took to Twitter to deride Trump. Kaling, known for TV shows such as The Mindy Project and The Office, mocked Trump by posting a screenshot of her Kelly Kapoor character from NBC’s The Office, with a text saying, “You guys, I’m like really smart now, you don’t even know.”

Interestingly, the official Twitter account of the U.S. Army ‘liked’ Kaling’s tweet. According to The Hill, it isn’t clear if the account was hacked or someone from the Army actually ‘liked’ the tweet that apparently was a dig at Trump.

Kaling was not alone in mocking Trump. KFC, particularly its official UK and Ireland account, parodied the president via Twitter, BBC reported. The tweet read, “McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a “burger on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine s a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy!”

McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a “burger on his desk at all times”. Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy! #nuclearbutton — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 3, 2018

The tweet parody, which also had the hashtag #nuclearbutton, was posted on January 3. It came a day after Trump boasted on Twitter that his nuclear button was “bigger and more powerful” than that of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

The two world leaders have been at each other’s throats and have exchanged threats on numerous instances. The latest tweet from Trump, however, had people worried that he was starting a nuclear war with North Korea. This led some to call for Twitter to block Trump’s account. To the dismay of his critics, the social networking service has announced that it will not ban Trump anytime soon, as Time reported.