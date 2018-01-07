‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Celebrates 21st Birthday With Family–Including Sis-In-Law Audrey

Jacob Roloff kicked off his birthday celebrations on Saturday night, with his family in attendance. Matt and Amy’s youngest son will be turning 21 on Jan. 17, a major milestone for the Little People, Big World family!

As a child, Jacob appeared on his family’s reality show but quit when he turned 18. Since then, he has slammed the show as “scripted,” earning the title of the Roloff family black sheep. These past months, however, the young lad has seemingly reconciled with his family members, and his birthday party last night proves this!

Though Jacob’s birthday is still a few days away, his family threw him a small party complete with balloons and cake on Saturday night. LPBW matriarch Amy Roloff was there, as well as his brothers Zach and Jeremy, their wives Tori and Audrey, and their babies Jackson and Ember. Jacob’s girlfriend Isabel and Amy’s boyfriend Chris Marek were also present.

Jeremy, Audrey, and Tori documented the party on their Instagram Stories. In the videos, mom Amy can be seen bringing in the birthday cake while everyone sang “Happy Birthday” in the background. Jacob then blew the candles with his girlfriend by his side.

The happy family celebration dispels rumors of a silent feud going on within the Roloff family. In December, Radar Online reported that Jacob has suddenly unfollowed his sister-in-law Audrey on Instagram.

This caused many fans to think that the two are in the midst of a rift. After all, the online publication noted that Jacob was still following his other family members and in-laws on social media.

Many assume that Jacob disapproves of the way Audrey passionately posts about her faith and beliefs. The youngest Roloff son is known to have different views on religion from his Christian family.

But last evening’s party is proof that all is well between Jacob and Audrey. In fact, in Audrey’s IG video, the reality star can be heard excitedly singing to her brother-in-law while filming the moment. Jeremy Roloff also posted a clip that shows Audrey sitting next to Jacob and his girlfriend while they played with baby Ember.

Jacob Roloff also recently defended his family and Little People, Big World. When a critic commented on Amy’s latest IG post saying that she’s using her youngest son to sell her bread, the 21-year-old quickly jumped in.

“Being rude about a thing you want to change won’t do anything in the end–so please cool it, my mom’s bread is dank (that means good),” Jacob rebutted.

The former reality star also stated that his family’s long-running reality show did not “ruin his childhood.”

“I’ve actually never said filming ruined my childhood, only that it (obviously?) had, and continues to hold, a massive impact on my person now.”

Meanwhile, Matt Roloff was nowhere to be seen in any of the videos taken at Jacob’s party. It can be assumed that the LPBW patriarch did not attend his son’s pre-birthday bash since it was hosted by Amy. Since their divorce in 2016, Matt and Amy have been living in separate houses within Roloff Farms.

Over the holidays, the two exes took turns in spending time with their children. Amy had the kids on Thanksgiving, while Matt spent time with them on Christmas. However, Matt Roloff dissuaded his fans to think that he and Amy aren’t on speaking terms. On his Christmas post, the LPBW patriarch mentioned that his ex-wife sent him a “wonderful cheerful Christmas blessing.”

“This morning I woke up to the Merry Christmas wishes from Jacob (traveling in Iceland), [and] my folks in California. Molly and Joel FaceTimed me from Spokane,” Matt Roloff shared.

“Amy sent me a wonderful cheerful Christmas blessing from her house, and then the grandbabies arrived to open the gifts under my tree…I am truly blessed!”

Litte People, Big World is expected to air a brand-new season this year. It is still unknown whether Jacob Roloff will be appearing in the show for the first time in more than three years.