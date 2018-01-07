Meghan Markle’s Half-Brother Purportedly Blames Royal Engagement For New Year Assault Arrest Of His Fiancée

Meghan Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. was involved in a brawl that took place on New Year’s Day. He fought with his fiancee, Darlene Blount, and in a recent interview, he appeared to be blaming his half-sister’s engagement to Prince Harry for the squabble.

On Jan. 6, the Sun reported that Darlene attacked Thomas Jr. after a heated argument. According to an unnamed source living in the couple’s hometown, police were called to the Grants Pass, Oregon home that the pair lives in and Darlene was immediately arrested.

The source added that word travels fast in their neighborhood, so everyone already knows about the incident. However, they do not have the exact story of what really happened between the two. One thing that they are sure of, is the fact that it was a drunken altercation.

Darlene stayed in jail for more than 24 hours and was charged with fourth-degree assault in connection with the incident.

Incidentally, while the 51-year-old Thomas Jr. initially told the authorities that Darlene hit him in the face, he changed his story later by saying that his injuries were self-inflicted. But whatever the truth was, Darlene was still charged and in the end, Meghan Markle’s half-brother had to bail her out of jail. It was said that Thomas Jr. paid $1,000 bond for his fiancee’s freedom.

Now, the Daily Mail reported that Thomas Jr. is blaming Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry for the conflict he had with his fiancee. He said that after the upcoming royal wedding was announced, his family’s life has been exposed to the public.

He explained that they are having difficulties now due to the stress brought about by being watched. Their every move and lifestyle interest many people now as they will soon be in-laws with the royal family, but this public scrutiny is actually a big burden for them and has affected relationships within their clan.

Meghan Markle’s half-brother further said that they just find themselves drinking more as a way to escape the pressures. Apparently, he was trying to say that the New Year’s drunken fight with Darlene was a result of the stress that they had to endure after his half-sister got engaged.

“It hasn’t been easy. Meghan’s relationship with Prince Harry has shone a spotlight on our family,” Daily Mail quoted Thomas Jr. as saying.

“It doesn’t help when you have issues and your sister is engaged to Royalty. It adds a whole new level of scrutiny.”

In any case, many people criticized Thomas Jr. for blaming the royal engagement for his problems. They called him out to say that he should not point fingers because he is solely responsible for what is happening with his life.

Thomas Markle Jr. and Meghan Markle have the same father and they have been estranged since the Suits actress left home to start her acting career. Meanwhile, it is still not sure if Meghan’s half-siblings and father, Thomas Markle Sr., are attending her wedding in May.