Samsung A8+ Expected To Be Launched In India On January 10

Three days from now, Samsung lovers from India will have a glimpse of the Samsung A8+ as the company officially launches the sought-after phone in the country.

As per a report, Amazon has already set up a page for the handset. Samsung, meanwhile, has already sent event invites to several hosts to come over and attend the launching, which the company calls as the “year’s first big innovation.” The launch will happen, as reported, in New Delhi.

While the invite does not mention anything, it carries with it a teaser image, hinting at a phone with a bezel-less display. The report added that since local Amazon stores in India have been teasing the Galaxy A8+ on its platform, it is just logical that the phone that will be launched come January 10 is the same phone. Adding to the spice is the fact that e-retail websites have already been teasing about the same phone since last month.

But what is it about the Samsung Galaxy A8+ that Indians have been drooling about?

According to mobile and gadget reviews, the new handheld is Samsung’s first model to boast dual selfie camera setups, along with the Samsung Galaxy A8. Both these handhelds carry with them an IP68-certified build and come preloaded with Samsung Pay integration. It also has support for Samsung Gear VR headset.

To add, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ has a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2220 pixel) Super AMOLED display and the flagship Infinity Display design with 18:.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by an octa-core processor carrying 2.2 GHz cores and six 1.6 GHz cores, the new phone’s back is also a 16-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture PDAF.

Its internal memory could come in two configurations, with the possibilities being a 4GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage or a 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. Furthermore, the memory capacity can also be stretched as it supports microSD cards up to 256GB capacity.

Meanwhile, the phone’s battery is a 3500mAh and supports fast charging, and the connectivity options include Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth, USB Type C, GPS, and GLONASS. Its length measures 159.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm and weighs 191 grams.

For the price, the new handheld is roughly about €599.