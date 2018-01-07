Meghan Markle’s Christmas Gift For Queen Elizabeth Was Hilariously Perfect

Although her wedding to Prince Harry is still months away, there is no doubt that Meghan Markle is now part of the royal family. The 36-year-old American actress was included in Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas speech, and she also joined the royals in their stay at Sandringham over the holidays.

According to the Daily Star, Meghan Markle totally won over Queen Elizabeth with the most hilariously perfect gift! The soon to be princess reportedly gave Her Majesty a singing toy hamster, which “left the Queen in hysterics.”

“Meghan bought a little hamster that sings with a little rope for Her Majesty. It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy.”

Royal insiders revealed that Queen Elizabeth’s pet dogs also loved Meghan’s present so much that they tried to snatch it from the Queen’s hands as soon as she opened it. Her Majesty totally loved the little toy and remarked that it was perfect for her corgis.

“[Queen Elizabeth] laughed and said, ‘they can keep my dogs company!'”

It has always been customary for the royal family to celebrate Christmas in the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. On Christmas Eve, they exchange gifts with each other as a nod to their German ancestry. These gifts are said to be little knickknacks–inexpensive items that are meant to be meaningful and sometimes funny.

Meghan Markle (pictured behind Queen Elizabeth) spent Christmas with Prince Harry and the royal family at Sandringham. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth has a cool sense of humor and loves to receive amusing and practical things. Once, Prince Harry reportedly gave his grandmother a shower cap with the line “Ain’t life a b****?” written on it.

When Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, first spent Christmas at Sandringham, she reportedly had no clue of the “cheap and cheerful” royal protocol. In 1981, she gave her sister-in-law, Princess Anne, a luxurious cashmere sweater. In return, she received a toilet paper holder.

From the looks of it, Meghan Markle totally nailed her first official stay with the royal family, which means she should have an easy time adjusting to her new life as a princess. By now, preparations for the highly anticipated royal wedding should be in full swing. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be wed on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Meghan Markle is set to accompany Prince Harry on Tuesday, Jan. 9, for her first official royal engagement of the year. Kensington Palace announced that the engaged couple will be visiting Reprezent 107.3 FM in Brixton. The radio station aims to get young people off the streets by giving them lessons in broadcasting.