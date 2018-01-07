Samsung Galaxy S9: Recent Leaks Point To Killer Camera Features, Final RAM And Storage Options

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is probably just a couple of months away from being officially unveiled. True to the nature of the mobile phone industry, numerous leaks and rumors about the upcoming device have begun to emerge, allowing the yet-to-be-released handset to take shape. Just recently, new information has emerged from the rumor mill, suggesting that Samsung might be equipping the Galaxy S9 and S9+ with a killer feature.

While it is now almost certain that the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ would be rather underwhelming from the outside, its internals specs would be nothing to scoff about. A new leak, in particular, uncovered by the Galaxy Club, points to the possibility that Samsung is coming up with a killer camera for the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

According to the Galaxy Club, Samsung has trademarked the marketing phrase “The Camera. Reimagined.” The South Korean tech giant applied for the trademark on December 22, 2017, which all but confirms that the phrase would be used for the marketing of its latest flagship devices.

The actual trademark, which could be viewed here, does not in any way state that it is specifically for the Galaxy S9 and S9+, but considering that such a phrase practically challenges the best in the smartphone industry, it is something that would likely be reserved for Samsung’s flagship series.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are rumored to be equipped with two different camera variations. According to the latest leaks about the device, the Galaxy S9 would feature a single-lens shooter while the Galaxy S9+ would be equipped with a dual-camera sensor.

Considering the marketing phrase that might very well be used for the devices, it would not be surprising if both smartphones will pack sensors that are as revolutionary as they are powerful. Samsung, after all, is known for its excellent cameras, some of which are far better than the imaging units found in popular competitors such as the iPhone.

Recent rumors also point to Samsung releasing the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB configurations. Speculations also point to the Galaxy S9 being equipped with 4GB of RAM and the Galaxy S9+ being equipped with 6GB of RAM. A high-end variant of the Galaxy S9+ is also expected to be unveiled with a massive 512GB storage capacity.

Speculations are high that Samsung would unveil the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which will be held in Barcelona at the end of February.