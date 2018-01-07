Willow Smith And Jaden Smith Hit Beach During Family Vacation In Hawaii

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith hit the beach for some fun in the sun during their family vacation. The son and daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith were photographed on Thursday as they were enjoying their time in paradise.

Daily Mail reports that 17-year-old Willow was seen surfing with 19-year-old brother, Jaden. They donned wetsuits, but another image shows Willow in a sporty blue-and-green swimsuit. The starlet was also spotted with rumored boyfriend, Tyler Cole, and other friends during the vacation getaway.

Willow Smith wore her long hair down before tying it into a half-ponytail.

Willow recently opened up to Girlgaze about how unbearable it’s been to grow up in the spotlight. Being the child of famous parents has made her public upbringing insufferable. She explained that people feel as though they’re entitled to know everything there is in a famous person’s life, which is “absolutely, excruciatingly terrible.” Ironically, the youngest child of Smith and Pinkett-Smith said the only way to “get over” the public’s fascination was “to go into it.” She continued that you can’t change your face or who your parents are, so it’s impossible to escape that reality. The “Whip My Hair” singer believes most kids of famous parents head in a downward spiral of depression. The constant attention from the world looking at them through their cell phones and making fun of them has a “crippling effect” on their “psyche.”

Surf’s up! Willow and Jaden Smith hit the beach in Hawaii on family vacation https://t.co/KGCXF2qgui — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 5, 2018

Willow Smith recently released her second album, The October 1, 2017, and Jaden Smith is working on two feature films. He released the album, Syre, in November and will have a second follow-up album, Erys, due out sometime this year.

Jaden Smith Tries Mastering Art of Surfing in Hawaii https://t.co/NCHh4DOcqg — TMZ (@TMZ) January 5, 2018

Willow told Rolling Out that she wishes she could rap like her brother. She hopes that she and Jaden can possibly collaborate on a project, but says they have different styles of music. She thinks one day they’ll work together, but at this time figuring out who they are. Once they get to that point, they’ll be ready to see what happens.