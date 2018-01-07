WWE News: Chris Jericho Talks About Why Return To WWE For Another ‘WrestleMania’ Isn’t Best Idea

After WWE superstar Chris Jericho recently put on an epic match against New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kenny Omega, it may have closed down his chances of returning to WWE anytime soon. Jericho recently discussed why heading back to his old stomping grounds may not be his best move, and brought up what he still wants to do in his career. Here’s the latest on what the frontman for the rock group Fozzy is contemplating as he continues on with his professional wrestling legacy.

In a recent report from Soumik Datta of Sportskeeda, it’s mentioned that the former WWE champion opened up on his podcast Talk Is Jericho about the topic of a WWE return. Jericho, who has held pretty much any title imaginable within the WWE, said that while a return there can always happen, he knows what it would be like if he did. “Y2J” said that he realizes at this point in his career with WWE he would be booked to wrestle opponents that he’s already faced or worked with “thousands of times before.”

In addition, he knows that he wouldn’t be booked to appear in the WrestleMania main event these days. However, at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 12, he and Kenny Omega were in the second-to-last spot on the card and they delivered as if they were the main event. It also provided Jericho a fresh new opponent he had yet to clash with, and not to mention it was a match against one of the best in the business today.

WWE star Chris Jericho has faced most opponents WWE has to offer him right now, leaving NJPW as a fresh territory for him. WWE

Omega ranked at No. 5 on the 2017 Pro Wrestling Illustrated 500 list, just behind several superstars that Jericho has already worked with. They are WWE’s Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and A.J. Styles. Sitting at the top of the list was Kazuchika Okada who defeated Tetsuya Naito at Wrestle Kingdom. Jericho showed up more recently to attack Naito at the New Year’s Dash event for NJPW and it appears that could be the next matchup that Jericho has penciled in for his career. Once again, it will provide him with something new rather than the same tired feuds that WWE has been supplying him with.

Chris Jericho may also have taken a page out of the book of a younger superstar who left WWE in search of new life in pro wrestling. Cody Rhodes decided to leave the company in the dust and has been enjoying the spotlight within Ring of Honor as well as other promotions. That included Rhodes appearing as part of Wrestle Kingdom 12 along with his wife Brandi.

In the Wrestle Kingdom 12 match results, Cody was defeated by Kota Ibushi in just over 15 minutes, while Jericho worked a match that lasted over a half hour against Omega. Jericho hasn’t “left” WWE per se, but is merely taking a break from what they had been offering him for his career. While there have been some new superstars arriving into the mix in WWE lately, Jericho realizes he can rejuvenate himself through other ventures.

When it’s all said and done, Jericho will surely be an easy entry into the WWE Hall of Fame. He’s not on bad terms with the company, but he’s certainly a superstar who knows that he wants to constantly evolve in his career. New Japan Pro Wrestling is giving him the ability to do that, so don’t be surprised if “The Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rollah” continues there for a little while before making his eventual swan song with WWE.