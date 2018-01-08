Donald Trump’s Presidency Likely To End Because Of ‘Fire And Fury,’ Says Michael Wolff

President Donald Trump may see the end of his presidency because of Fire and Fury — at least according to Michael Wolff.

In an interview with BBC radio, the controversial author claimed that his bombshell tell-all book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House has opened possibilities of finally ending the president’s time in office.

Apparently, Wolff is convinced that his book created the “perception and understanding” that will make readers realize that the president “can’t do his job,” according to Reuters.

“The story that I have told seems to present this presidency in such a way that it says he can’t do his job.”

Wolff also claimed that his conclusion in Fire and Fury that Donald Trump is not fit to do the job is quickly becoming a widespread view ever since the release of his tell-all book.

“I think one of the interesting effects of the book so far is a very clear emperor-has-no-clothes effect,” Wolff added. “Suddenly everywhere people are going ‘oh my God, it’s true, he has no clothes.’ That’s the background to the perception and the understanding that will finally end this presidency.”

This week, excerpts from the book have been released online, drawing mixed reactions from readers. Trump and his team have vehemently denied the shocking claims from the book and dismissed it as “full of lies.”

The controversial book has many shocking claims against the president. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The president’s personal attorney even sent a cease-and-desist letter to Henry Holt and Wolff demanding to stop the book’s release. Despite all that, Fire and Fury got an early release on January 5 — four days earlier than its original schedule of January 9.

It then quickly became a best-seller book with copies instantly sold out on its first day of release in major cities like Washington, D.C., New York, and Los Angeles.

On Friday, Donald Trump took to Twitter and renew his attacks on Wolff and his former top aide, Steve Bannon. The president did not hold back in slamming the author, calling him a “loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book.”

He also dubbed Bannon as “Sloppy Steve,” who “cried when he got fired and begged for his job.”

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Bannon has been quoted by Wolff in his tell-all book criticizing Trump’s administration as well as the members of his family. Wolff particularly mentioned Bannon’s alleged knowledge of Donald Trump, Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer in June, 2016, which he called “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

Donald Trump h Pool / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the issue of impeachment has been renewed once more after the release of Fire and Fury. Recently, it has been reported that the book boosted the odds of Trump getting impeached in the international betting markets, according to Newsweek.

Irish bookmaker Paddy Power and New Zealand–based prediction market PredictIt reportedly have increased odds of Trump being impeached even before completing his term.

“With the simmering tension between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, it seems like the president should be worrying about threats closer to home, with odds of an impeachment during his first term shortening to 4-7, a probability of 63.6 percent.”

PredictIt, on the other hand, claimed that Wolff’s Fire and Fury made a 33-cent bet on Trump’s impeachment in his first term with odds of approximately 2-1. It reportedly increased to 39 cents in just two days before hitting its current price of 37 cents.