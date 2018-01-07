Khloe Kardashian: After Body Shaming, Pregnant ‘KUWTK’ Star Reportedly Works Out Hard To Lose Weight

Khloe Kardashian seems to be very determined to get rid of the fat in her body after her own family told her to lose weight because it is damaging their so-called “brand.” In response to the body shaming, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly started working out and she is doing it so hard even though she is pregnant!

Khloe Kardashian is six months pregnant but as seen in the clips and images that she posted on her social media page, she was doing some exercise routines as though she is not carrying a child. It appears that she even tried to hide her bump by wearing thick clothes as she works out.

Likewise, Radar Online reported that Khloe posted her workout after a Revenge Body episode that made her recall a time when her family told her to shed the extra fat because she is really “hurting the brand.”

The 33-year-old reality star admitted that she always had the largest body frame size in the family but the comment hurt her. “I understand that was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt,” Radar Online quoted Khloe as saying.

An insider also added that with the way they treated her when she was still very fat, Khloe Kardashian developed resentments towards some members of her family.

On the other hand, Daily Mail described Khloe’s workout as “just getting fit,” to make sure she will be very healthy during her first pregnancy. However, with the intense exercise routines that include jumping, balancing on a fitness ball, push-ups, and lifting weights, some say it will probably do more harm than good.

Light workouts would be ideal but she prefers exercises that people do when trying to lose weight. As many observers pointed out, she is pregnant after all and trying to get rid of the excess fat is a big mistake.

But while many people might think that her workout is not right, Khloe Kardashian made it clear that it is safe. On Jan. 6, via Twitter, someone asked her if working out is harder when she is pregnant. Khloe replied by revealing that she has a trainer who shows her things that she can do.

Definitely can't do the same stuff I used to do, but my trainer has taken specific courses in Pregnancy work outs so I'm very lucky he shows me things I can do — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2018

Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with NBA player Tristan Thompson’s child. They are expecting the birth of their first baby in spring.