UFC Star Tyron Woodley Won’t Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov In MMA, Scared Of Him In Octagon

Mixed martial artist Tyron Woodley recently discussed the topic of Khabib Nurmagomedov and admitted how he would not want to fight him in the UFC. Nurmagomedov, also known as “The Eagle,” recently dismantled Edson Barboza by unanimous decision at UFC 219 last week. That led to the undefeated Russian mixed martial arts star pleading with UFC president Dana White to give him “The Notorious” Conor McGregor for his next fight to prove himself. It also led to a sports topic show co-host tossing Tyron Woodley’s name to the Russian UFC fighter to get his take.

Per a TMZ report on Friday, UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley stopped by the TMZ Sports‘ Hollywood Beatdown show to discuss a variety of topics from the mixed martial arts world. First on the list was Khabib Nurmagomedov’s big win at the recent pay-per-view and what Woodley thinks of him. The lightweight fight was awarded a $50,000 bonus as “performance of the night,” and while it went the distance, the majority of it saw Nurmagomedov taking down his opponent for some vicious “ground and pound” offense. Woodley said he believes that Khabib is among the top five fighters right now and that he deserves the fight he wants next with Conor McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Edson Barboza via unanimous decision at the UFC 219 pay-per-view. John Locher / AP Images

The Russian fighter had also recently spoken with the TMZ Sports show’s co-host, and when asked about Woodley, he was full of respect for him. He said he tries to be nice to everyone from the UFC outside of the Octagon, but once they step inside, it’s all business. Khabib said he won’t back away from the challenge, even though he has a few other potential fights he’s looking at ahead of Woodley. On the other hand, Woodley was none too happy that his TMZ Sports co-host had offered up his name to Khabib for a potential fight.

“Why you gonna stick this maniac on me?! Don’t try to throw me in there with a dude who’s fighting bears!!!”

Woodley told his co-host he should “beat him up” for even trying to set the fight up and said, “I’ve got enough welterweight whiners out there crying for a fight.” The champ last fought back in late July of 2017, when he defeated Demian Maia via unanimous decision at UFC 214. That made for his second-straight win and third defense of the UFC Welterweight Championship, which he has now held since July of 2016.

While Woodley seemed adamant that he would not get into the ring against a man as scary as Nurmagomedov, he eventually joked with his co-host that if Dana White was going to offer, say “$16 mill,” he might be inclined to take the fight. For now, though, it appears Nurmagomedov will have his sights set elsewhere, as the undefeated Russian fighter is begging for that fight with McGregor. It’s just up to Dana White and company to make that fight happen.