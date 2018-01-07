LG Unveils LG 4K UHD Projector

LG has launched a new model of its projector lineup ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018. Known as the LG 4K UHD Projector, the new model, numbered HUK80KA, is the first of its kind as LG tries to outsmart its competitors.

The South Korean company said that the HU80KA LG 4K UHD Projector is almost half the size of its 4K rivals in the market. This kind of size will be able to generate a 150-inch display, aside from having a high definition video. According to reviews, while most projectors of this kind that are currently being sold in the market are quite heavy and expensive, the HU80KA LG 4K UHD is light, of good quality, and affordable.

The new projector also boasts 2,500 lumens of brightness, making it the brightest projector the company has ever produced. Apart from the huge picture the HU80KA could deliver, it is also very portable and will not require a table or a stand for it to be set-up since its height is already sufficient.

The LG company said that the projector could work great in any of the following setups: it could be positioned on the floor, mounted on the wall, or hung from the ceiling.

David Ramos / Getty Images

But the good and astounding quality of the new LG projector does not stop there. It can also play media using a USB drive, enabling users to insert a mouse and an external keyboard. As to the sound of the product, LG has injected two 7-watt speakers into the projector, but external speakers and soundbars could be connected for a higher volume capacity. Furthermore, the new LG projector uses webOS, meaning the bigger streaming apps will be delegated out of the box.

While the company has not yet released the exact price of the new product, LG assured its future buyers that it is going to be “affordable” and that the money they will spend for the product will be worth the price. Just for additional information, some affordable 4K projects that are currently out in the market are sold at $2,000 and below.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the LG company will set-up their whole 2018 projector series on display at the Consumer Electronics Show from January 9 to 12, which will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada.