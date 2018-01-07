‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham Orders Jabot Break In, Partners With Victor To Bring Abbotts Down

Young and the Restless spoilers tease there will be a lot of excitement in Genoa City right after the New Year. Graham (Max Shippee) is headed back to GC, and he will have several bombs at his disposal.

This week will be unsettling for Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and the Young and the Restless spoilers tease there will be a major issue with Jabot. An intruder just broke into their lab, and Ashley can’t help but feel threatened. Jabot experienced a major setback after its run in with Brash and Sassy. Victoria had to give up the company after a series of unfortunate events, most of which was due to a series of wrong choices. The company is not exactly performing at its best, and an intruder will be a major problem. Ashley knows it, and she will feel a sense of dread after receiving news about the break-in.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease the thief seems to be a clumsy person. It is also likely that whoever it is who broke into the lab knows what he or she is looking for. Given his penchant for stirring trouble, Young and the Restless spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry tease it’s likely that the thief is none other than Graham. Blackmail seems to be one of the things in the man’s repertoire, and it’s not out of character if he dips his toe in Jabot’s affairs.

Today on #YR, Jack and Ashley battle it out in the boardroom and Victor makes a deal with Nikki. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/IO2Ox7tjsn pic.twitter.com/HLeqH1bnaL — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 20, 2017

Spoilers for the week of January 8 tease Graham will do something which will make it harder for Jack (Peter Bergman) to reclaim his CEO position in Jabot. Whatever it is Graham has in mind, it will not be helpful for Jack. Needless to say, there are still a lot of shockers headed for the Abbott family.

If Graham is indeed behind the break-in, he might have something in mind from the information he retrieves from the lab. The rivalry between the Abbotts and the Newmans is an open secret. Graham forged some relationship with Victor, and he might have something more to offer this time around. Selling insider information about Jabot will be the perfect way to bring Jack and Ashley down on their knees.

As for other Young and the Restless spoilers in the upcoming weeks, Nikki and Nick will face some disappointment while Abby will say sorry to Sharon for what happened with Scott.