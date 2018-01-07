WWE Rumors: The Undertaker Vs. John Cena Becomes Top Choice For ‘WrestleMania 34’ PPV Match

A dream match with The Undertaker vs. John Cena at WWE’s WrestleMania 34 could finally be close to happening. The two major superstars of the professional wrestling world have crossed paths before, but never on “the grandest stage of them all.” Now, it appears that a match between the two has been given the strongest odds of taking place in the coming months. Here are the latest details on why the match is currently expected to take place in April.

With The Undertaker scheduled to appear on the WWE Raw 25th anniversary episode in about two weeks, it has kicked the rumors of him returning for another match at Mania into high gear. It led the Wrestling Inc to ask for fan feedback as to who “The Deadman” should face if he does indeed announce he’ll be fighting again. Commenters gave a variety of options including Undertaker’s brother Kane, or a Triple Threat match against the two men who beat Taker at WrestleMania: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

A superstar not being named much in the comments section was John Cena. However, there are strong rumors floating around that Undertaker may decide to put on one final show in the ring at his top pay-per-view by taking on Cena. In fact, the rumors have become so strong that it has even led to betting odds that were released over who John Cena’s opponent could be at WrestleMania.

The Undertaker leads all opponents as the odds-on favorite to face John Cena at ‘WrestleMania 34’ this year. WWE

According to the WWE Leaks website, The Undertaker is currently leading all opponent options listed on the published odds via the Paddy Power sportsbook. Taker has odds of 7 to 4 to lead the way, with current WWE Champion AJ Styles second on the odds at 11 to 4. He’s followed by two other superstars who have been away from the ring for much of the past year or longer, as Goldberg and Batista each have 4 to 1 odds. Shane McMahon and The Rock have 9 to 1 odds, with Hulk Hogan and New Japan’s Kenny Omega at 10 to 1. CM Punk (12 to 1) and Conor McGregor (20 to 1) are the only other options.

John Cena’s ‘WrestleMania’ Opponent Odds:

The Undertaker 7/4

AJ Styles 11/4

Batista 4/1

Goldberg 4/1

Shane McMahon 9/1

The Rock 9/1

Hulk Hogan 10/1

Kenny Omega 10/1

CM Punk 12/1

Conor McGregor 20/1

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has indicated that a big match is in the works for Cena on “the grandest stage of them all.” Many of the names on the betting odds fit the bill, although it seems to exclude Shane McMahon and AJ Styles since both have been active for the past year within WWE. The remainder of the names would be major surprises with fans hoping for several of them to surface within the WWE. For The Undertaker’s hardcore fanbase, they’re certainly hoping that he’ll make that famous entrance at WrestleMania 34 in April to give the fans “one last ride” for his legendary career.