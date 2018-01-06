As the old saying goes: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend. However, Meghan Markle — the future Duchess of Sussex — reportedly won’t be wearing one piece of coveted royal jewelry like the Duchess of Cambridge currently enjoys: a tiara. Some people think The Queen is snubbing Meghan. However, there’s more to the story than social media rumors suggest, according to a Yahoo report.

With the clock ticking down until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19 (via Metro), many are speculating over the bride-to-be’s head-to-toe wardrobe she’ll don down the aisle. Based on reml;’ports, it’s up in the air about what style and design of wedding dress Markle decides on, but she likely won’t “bow down” to royal tradition with a “cookie-cutter” approach, according to the Evening Standard.

As far as her choice of jewelry is concerned, many are taking bets that Meghan will wear the late Princess Diana’s Spencer tiara on her royal wedding day to Harry. The diamond-studded crown is the same one Harry’s mom wore on her special day to Prince Charles. The rumor comes from the royal insider, Ingrid Seward, who says there’s a high degree of possibility Queen Elizabeth will grant Markle unfettered access to the royal collection. Still, there’s another side to the tiara speculation currently brewing.

Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry represents a departure from adopted practices of the British monarchy; typically a woman marrying into the royal family has some degree of prominent standing as a Brit and is — at a minimum — of European descent, as the celebrity media pool reports. Meghan is neither: she is an American and is the child of mixed parents — her father, of Irish and Dutch descent, and her mom, of African American ancestry, according to Hello Magazine. Some suggest that it’s because of these salient differences that the tiara may be out of the question.

As the Mirror wrote, Meghan Markle is “the first mixed race person to marry into a family that for generations has been almost entirely white European.” Some speculate the British royals evolved, largely due to pressure from changing social norms. For this reason, many are optimistic about the possibility of Markle wearing a tiara.

It’s unclear if Meghan will be treated differently than the Duchess of Cambridge — or even Diana — due to her being the quintessential “outsider.” However, insiders said the actress wouldn’t be granted access to the tiara — at least, not for the time being.

“The 36-year-old bride-to-be has been welcomed into the family ever since Prince Harry, 33, proposed in November, but it seems access to the monarch’s jewels is a right reserved solely for members of the Royal family and married women.”

Duchess Kate has worn tiaras on various occasions after her wedding with Prince William, but her marriage gave her access to Elizabeth’s collection. Apparently, the centuries-old tradition of wearing a tiara is reserved for married royals; it signifies that a woman is wed, as Etiquette expert Grant Harrold stated during a past interview.