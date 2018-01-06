Kylie Jenner, Travis Scoff Rumored To Be Fighting Over Her Reclusive Lifestyle

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are rumored to be at odds over her suddenly deciding to live a reclusive lifestyle.

Hollywood Life reports Scott is not on board with his reality TV star girlfriend’s decision to suddenly distance herself from the spotlight and keep her purported pregnancy under wraps.

“Kylie’s refusal to be seen in public has been terrible for her relationship with Travis,” a source told the website. “He’s very frustrated that she won’t get out and live life with him. They have been fighting about that a lot. He wants her to come out and do life with him, it upsets him that she won’t and that’s caused a lot of tension between them. He’s not going to break up with her over it but it’s been hard on him for sure.”

The 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s decision to all of a sudden shy away from the limelight hasn’t been just hard for Scott to accept.

Jenner’s fans have been clamoring for more of her as she has taken suddenly gone underground, even proving a no-show for the annual Kardashian/Jenner Christmas card picture shoot. In all, it’s been months now since Jenner was last seen in public.

While Jenner has yet to personally confirm her pregnancy, reports are she and Scott are expecting a baby girl sometime around February. Speculation is Jenner and her family are planning to actually reveal the news during an upcoming episode of KUWTK.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Reports of friction between Jenner and Scott is a long way off from where the couple seemingly found themselves just a few short weeks ago when Jenner was spied in Los Angeles rocking a large diamond on her ring finger, fueling speculation she and her rapper boyfriend may be planning on tying the knot.

E! Online reported Jenner proudly posted a video to Snapchat of her sporting the glitzy sparkler.

According to TMZ, the 28-carat piece carried a price tag somewhere around $60,000.

Jenner’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, is also rumored to be expecting her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.