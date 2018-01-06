Kit Harington Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Pulled Out Of Bar After Being Wasted

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington ended up getting himself a bit too drunk last night. The Hollywood Life shared about how he was pulled out of a bar after drinking too much. This all went down on January 5 in New York City at the bar named Barfly. No word on who Kit Harington was out with on this night.

Sources say that Kit Harington was drinking so much while playing pool that he ended up getting pretty wasted. An eyewitness said that Kit was actually grabbing cues, banging on the pool tables and messing with people who were playing in the area. They ended up asking Kit to leave and he did it fine the first time. Then Kit went back into the bar again and the second time he refused to leave, so they had to drag him out to get him to go.

So far, Kit Harington hasn’t said a word yet about what happened last night at the bar. Everyone would love to hear his side of it, but it doesn’t look like he is going to be giving that out and will probably just be moving on like it never happened. If this starts to be something that is happening often, then Kit Harington might have no choice but to address it with his fans.

This isn’t the kind of thing that is normal for Kit Harington. Nobody is used to him being pulled out of a bar for being wasted. Hopefully, this was just a one-time thing and Kit Harington just had a bit too much to drink. Considering, that Game of Thrones isn’t coming back until 2019 he may have some free time from filming and may need something to occupy his mind so he can stay out of trouble. He will be on a new show called Gunpowder that is coming soon. This one will air on HBO.

Kit Harington to take a break from acting after marrying Game of Thrones sweetheart Rose Lesliehttps://t.co/Y88seLvHkg — Sunday Mail (@Sunday_Mail) December 31, 2017

Don’t miss new episodes of Game of Thrones when they return. It was recently revealed that it won’t be coming back until 2019 so the fans are going to have to wait a while for the new season to start. Everyone can’t wait to see Kit Harington back on television again soon.