Watch Cavs Vs. Magic 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels & Odds

Among Saturday’s NBA games will be the Cavs vs. Magic live streaming online and televised coverage. It will be the first official start for All-Star Isaiah Thomas for Cleveland with Orlando playing host. Both teams are in need of a win after recent losses. Here are the latest details for tonight’s matchup including odds to win, points total, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Magic live streaming online.

According to the latest game report via ESPN, the Cavaliers are nine-point favorites on the road tonight as they look to bounce back from a recent 102-88 loss to the Boston Celtics. Thomas didn’t play in that game as it was a back-to-back following his season debut and the team is handling his return carefully as to not push his minutes. For the game, Cleveland shot under 35 percent overall and just 25 percent from downtown. LeBron James finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the loss.

On the flipside, the Magic have dropped three-straight and are in need of a win to snap that losing streak. Orlando is a +350 home underdog tonight against the visitors who are priced around -450. For the points total, 222 was the latest number for bettors to consider as of this report. The Magic are currently second-to-last in the Eastern Conference with a 12-27 record and have gone a disappointing 1-9 in their last 10 games. Tonight they’ll have their hands full at home against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

.@isaiahthomas enters tonight’s #CavsMagic starting lineup after posting 17PTS on 50% shooting and 3AST in 17MIN in his season debut. 5 Keys in Orlando → https://t.co/yAKyYVhxA8 pic.twitter.com/JhAzonr3rQ — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 6, 2018

Game time for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday evening. The Fox Sports Ohio channel will have live televised coverage for Cleveland region viewers, while Fox Sports Florida will have the telecast for those in the viewing region. Other viewers around the country will need an NBA League Pass subscription to watch tonight’s game on television.

To watch the Cavs vs. Magic game live streaming online, viewers in the different Fox Sports regions mentioned can log into the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps. Otherwise, fans who want to see a live stream feed of tonight’s matchup can purchase the game for a low price at NBA League Pass. Additionally, basketball fans can purchase a season pass for either team or for the entire league to finish out the latest NBA season. More details are available at NBA League Pass website.