‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Stefan Pursues Gabi, Eric Jealous, ‘Chabby’ Conflict Over Andre

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 15 reveal a lot is going to happen. Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) chases all the Salem ladies. Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) gets jealous. “Chabby” don’t agree on the Andre (Thaao Penghlis) situation. Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) is close to becoming exposed and that is just for starters.

Stefan DiMera just arrived in Salem, yet he is already chasing after all of the women. This includes both the single ladies as well as those who are attached. He has a crush on Chad’s wife, Abigail (Marci Miller) and expressed interest in Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

Even though Chloe is single, she isn’t interested. Plus, head writer Ron Carlivati teased Days Of Our Lives spoilers regarding the character. He hinted that there might be a reconciliation between Chloe and her ex, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo).

DOOL spoilers two weeks ahead reveal Stefan will ask Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) out on a date. This will be awkward for Gabi since Soap Opera Digest reported she and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will get closer.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online reveal that Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail won’t agree on the issue with Andre DiMera. Meanwhile, “Kandre” will share an evening together. However, it will be interrupted by an adversary. Speaking of enemies, Vivian will get nervous when Chad and John Black (Drake Hogestyn) get close to exposing her plans.

It was revealed that Vivian’s secret partner is Andre DiMera. Even though Chad and Kate doubt Andre’s sincerity, Abby will come to his defense, just like she always does. However, will she regret all those times she stuck by his side when the truth is finally exposed?

For fans of Eric and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves,) the former priest will get jealous when he sees her with Dr. Shah (Andre Khabbazi). It could be the push he finally needs to go after the woman he loves.

Finally, Lani Price’s (Sal Stowers) guilt will intensify as JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) gets excited about becoming a father. The guilt she feels might prove to be too much as time goes on.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.