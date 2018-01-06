This Is How Samsung Galaxy S9 Will Copy iPhone X

Samsung has unveiled its latest smartphone processor, the Exynos 9 Series 9810, which will equip its new flagship devices this year—the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9. Based on what the Exynos 9810 can do, it will allow Samsung to copy Apple’s iPhone X.

3D facial recognition system

Samsung’s next-gen Exynos chip reveals that the tech giant is working on a hybrid face detection technology similar to Apple’s Face ID, the most sophisticated facial recognition system yet. Exynos will feature a 3D facial recognition system. Samsung claims that its new chip will also provide more security to safeguard the user’s vital personal data. Moreover, it will allow for a more accurate recognition of people or items in photos for faster image searching and categorization, BGR reports. However, the publication notes that a 3D facial recognition technology that can truly compete with Apple’s would not be ready yet for the Galaxy S9.

Dual-lens rear camera and extra RAM

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are expected to add two new features—a dual-lens rear camera and an additional RAM. Just like what Apple offered on its iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus. These were supported by the leaks in recent weeks, including some renders from a third-party smartphone accessory maker, Nillkin.

Exynos 9810 features

Exynos 9810 chip will provide a faster processor speed than its predecessor, peaking at 2.9GHz. A single core can perform twice as better than previous chips while multi-core performance has been improved by 40 percent. Through Samsung’s second-gen 10nm FinFET process, the octa-core new chip will also be more energy efficient. Furthermore, it can record 4K UHD videos at up 120fps and super fast LTE speeds with its Cat.18, 1.2Gbps LTE modem, per Forbes. It also offers a wider color palette, with its MFC codec rendering 1,024 different tones for each primary color, providing the Galaxy S9 an even better display than the devices released in 2017.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 has reportedly entered production, ready for an MWC reveal https://t.co/6y9nqxoP57 pic.twitter.com/EcdS9U88qn — TechRadar (@techradar) December 30, 2017

Meanwhile, Samsung will also use Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 chipset in its Galaxy S9 handsets. The Snapdragon 845, unfortunately, does not have the ability to record 120fps 4K UHD, so that’s bad news for the U.S. consumers. Exynos 9810 will be used in the Galaxy S9 phones to be released to the rest of the world.