Report: Kansas City Chiefs Are “Open To Trading” Quarterback Alex Smith

The Kansas City Chiefs have enjoyed some good success over the last few years. A key aspect of that success has been veteran signal-caller Alex Smith, who has been very solid since being traded to the club from the San Francisco 49ers back in 2013. Many have recognized how Smith has brought consistency to KC’s QB situation over the course of his five seasons there, as he’s made two Pro Bowls (according to Pro Football Reference). This season, Smith had career-highs with 4,042 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. In addition, Pro Football Reference reported that he led the league in passer rating in 2017.

Many have considered the veteran QB to be a game-manager in his career. This season, he’s tried his best to discount that criticism, while getting the ball to speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill down the field on many occasions. Smith led the league in adjusted yards per pass attempt.

That run with the Chiefs could eventually be coming to an end after this season for Smith, though. In the 2017 NFL Draft, Kansas City traded up to grab quarterback prospect Patrick Mahomes with the tenth pick (as was initially reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter). He appears to be their guy going forward, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Kansas City is “open to trading Smith this offseason.”

The #Chiefs are open to trading QB Alex Smith this offseason. Keep an eye on the #Browns & GM John Dorsey and the #AZCardinals, who called about Smith when the #49ers traded him: https://t.co/0rd4hhjGwh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2018

In Rapoport’s article, he states that his sources believe that the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals could be right at the forefront of those trade rumors. In Cleveland’s case, it’s due to Smith’s ties to new general manager John Dorsey, who acquired Smith from San Francisco.

“Browns general manager John Dorsey’s first move when he took over in Kansas City was to trade for Smith. Could history repeat itself?”

It would seem not to be outside the realm of possibility for Cleveland, who could absorb Smith’s $20.6 million cap hit for 2018, as per Spotrac.com.

According to Josh Edwards of 247Sports, Cleveland has “roughly $118 million in cap space as well five choices in the first two rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (#11) could be headed elsewhere in the offseason. Peter Aiken / Getty Images

Dorsey could utilize some of those draft picks to acquire a veteran QB, such as Smith. The Browns could use Smith’s services next season to help groom a young signal-caller for the future. Rapoport also acknowledged Arizona’s interest from an earlier time and illustrated how the Denver Broncos could be in the conversation, too.

“The Cardinals inquired about Smith when the Niners traded him, sources say, and the Broncos are already considering it.”

Those are not the only teams said to be interested, as Rapoport named the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills in the running as well. For now, Smith will try to navigate his current team to an improbable Super Bowl run. The buzz surrounding the veteran appears to only be getting started, however.