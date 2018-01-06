Demi Lovato Posts Poolside Photo In Same Revealing Swimsuit That Got Everyone Talking

Demi Lovato is living proof that a negative body image can be overcome as the pop superstar posted yet another photo of herself in a swimsuit. On Friday, she shared an image on Instagram of her poolside wearing the same revealing swimsuit that got everyone talking early last week. Demi dons the same cherry-themed swimsuit she had on just before the new year arrived.

The 25-year-old singer posted a photo of herself in the black-and-white striped swimsuit that had a plunging neckline with cherry print. Her hair is wet and she’s wearing large red-rimmed sunglasses. She’s in the water and posing for the photo at the edge of the pool. She captioned the image with emojis of a face in sunglasses and added a cherry.

Demi Lovato’s fans are going crazy over her latest photos, commenting on how great she looks. One fan remarked that she’s a “work of art” while another called her a “goddess.”

On Wednesday, Demi posted another photo of her in a swimsuit that had a long message she wrote about “letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self-criticism.” She admits she has her challenging days and even “messes up sometimes,” but she was feeling particularly strong in that photo and encouraged her fans that they can do it, too.

The image Demi Lovato posted that got everyone talking about this cherry-themed swimsuit got over 4.1 million likes!

Demi Lovato has been the voice for positive body image empowerment. She celebrated five years of sobriety in March 2016. She was treated for an eating disorder and substance abuse. She’s a prominent role model in an industry that prizes perfection. Lovato perhaps has one of the most loyal and supportive fan bases in the world. Her openness about her struggles and commitment in overcoming obstacles has rendered her a lot of respect.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is also modeling fitness attire for Kate Hudson’s Fabletics line. She’s been posting photos on Instagram of her wearing sports bras and leggings that people can order from the website.

Don’t be surprised if Demi Lovato shares more photos on Instagram of her in swimsuits and athletic wear. She’s more confident than ever and her fans are loving it!