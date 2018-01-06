Josh Duggar Breaks Family Safeguard Rules; Were They Ever In Place?

The Duggar family faced a full-on scandal in 2015 when it was made public that the eldest brother, Josh Duggar, had molested five young women including four of his own sisters when he was a teen. Since then, the family says they have provided strict safeguard rules that prevent something like this from happening again. For example, they don’t allow children of the opposite sex to sit on one another’s laps or for opposite sex children to be in the siblings’ bedroom.

However, just a few days ago, Josh Duggar was seen not only breaking the rules but doing so on camera.

Josh Duggar, his wife Anna, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband Austin and Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband Ben joined Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar to congratulate Jinger Duggar Vuolo on her pregnancy. However, the family chose to do so in the girls’ bedroom, which several of the younger Duggar girls and Jana still share. This completely breaks the rules that have been created by Michelle and Jim Bob a decade and a half ago.

At a family friend’s wedding, some of the Duggar children were also seen breaking the rules by allowing the younger girls to sit on the laps of the older boys. Since the molestation scandal, this is supposedly off limits, but Jinger Duggar Vuolo posted the photo to Instagram as though it wasn’t a big deal.

This has made some question whether or not the family’s rules were ever in place to begin with, or if they were made up after the fact to make it look as though they dealt with the issue.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar were criticized for the way they handled the situation when news first broke about what had happened. The family went to the police to report that Josh had touched his sisters inappropriately, but Josh was never dealt with as a criminal. Instead, he went to a re-education camp where he healed and atoned for his sins.

Later in 2015, it was brought to light that Josh Duggar had been using Ashley Madison to meet up with women and cheat on his wife, Anna. As a result of both scandals, Josh was dropped from the family’s TV shows. However, it appears they are slowly integrating him back.