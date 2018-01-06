Tiffany Trump Confirms Donald Trump ‘Loves’ McDonald’s After He Calls Himself A ‘Genius’

Michael Wolff’s new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House has already soared to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list, and it is rocking the Presidential boat with its tails of the current President’s chaotic first year in office. Many have already called Wolff’s credibility into question, but there is one anecdote we know to be true, thanks to the youngest Trump daughter, Tiffany.

Tiffany Trump Confirms The McDonald’s Rumors On Camera

TMZ video cameras caught up with the 24-year-old law student as she left the Kings Road Cafe in Los Angeles, and when an onlooker asked her if it’s true that her dad likes to eat burgers in bed, she responded, “He loves McDonald’s!”

They followed up with another question – wanting to know if the President eats them constantly – and Tiffany replied, “He wishes.”

Fire And Fury On Trump And The Russians

According to Hollywood Life, there are a lot more serious claims in the tell-all book, including one about former Trump adviser Steve Bannon saying that Donald Trump, Jr. and Jared Kushner met with the Russians in the summer of 2016 to get dirt on Hillary Clinton was “treasonous.”

The president responded as he always does, with a spirited and somewhat frightening statement.

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. Steve was a staffer who worked for me after I had already won the nomination by defeating seventeen candidates, often described as the most talented field ever assembled in the Republican party. Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look.”

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was going to attack "Fire and Fury" author Michael Wolff over quotes attributed to him, but decided not to when President Trump attacked Bannon, says a source familiar with the situation https://t.co/qhd6hgJYDc pic.twitter.com/gy9FvKKK71 — CNN (@CNN) January 6, 2018

Shocking! Trump Takes To Twitter And Gets Trolled!

Trump enjoys making statements on social media, and his recent Twitter post caused some savage responses via meme.

The President tweeted about his greatest assets – including the fact that he is a genius – while bashing former Presidential candidate, Clinton.

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

It took absolutely no time for the responses to start rolling in and some of them were epic.

One follower responded with a GIF of Steve Carell in the movie Anchorman, laughing and saying, “good one,” while another posted a GIF of Dr. Evil from Austin Powers sarcastically replying, “right.”

Another response pointed out that 2016 wasn’t Trump’s first attempt at the Presidency and included a picture of his campaign from 2000. Someone else challenged his “genius” claim with a picture of Trump at the solar eclipse without wearing the recommended safety glasses.

But, the best response came from @acute_tweetment that asked the FLOTUS if she would copy something else from Michelle Obama instead of her speeches and attached a meme of the former First Lady walking up to the former President and snatching his cell phone out of his hand while he is using it in the Oval Office.

Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump have both remained mum about McDonald’s since TMZ released the video.