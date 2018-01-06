‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Spin-Off ‘Mayans MC’ Is Officially Coming To FX In 2018!

FX is bringing Sons of Anarchy back to the small screens with Kurt Sutter’s new spin-off, Mayans MC. The network just confirmed its plans to purchase a whole season of the biker drama from Sutter and co-writer Elgin James. The series is set to debut in 2018.

FX Announces Mayans MC

According to ET Online, Sutter’s spin-off will feature 10 episodes in the first season and will premiere early fall at the latest. Mayans MC picks up after the events in the Season 7 finale of Sons of Anarchy. The show centers on the character, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, played by J.D. Pardo, a prospect in the biker club who just got out of prison. Fans will watch as EZ establishes himself in the club and deals his former golden boy identity.

“Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” Nick Grad, the FX president of programming, shared. “Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James, and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”

Mayans MC Hits A Few Road Bumps

Although we’re excited to see what Sutter has created, the series experienced a few road bumps along the way. Sutter decided to scrap the entire pilot last year, re-shooting several scenes and recasting a few key parts.

Apart from Pardo, the show stars Sarah Bolger, Edward James, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Carla Baratta and Antonio Jaramillo.

Who Else Will Star In Sutter’s Latest Drama?

According to Deadline, Raoul Trujillo was just cast as a series regular for the show. The Sicario star will play the part of Che “Taza” Romero, a good friend of the charter’s president, Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera), and the vice president of the Santo Padre Charter of the Mayans MC. Deadline also reports that Michael Irby has been cast to play a member of the Mayans MC’s Mexi-Cali Charter named Obispo “Bishop” Losa. Irby is best known for his parts in The Unit, Taken, Almost Human, and True Detective.

FX has not released an official premiere date for the spin-off. It’s also unclear if the show will feature any actors from Sons of Anarchy.