Is Kim Kardashian A Bad Mother For Her Kids? Kanye West’s Wife Slammed After Sharing Topless Pic On Instagram

Kim Kardashian West has started 2018 in her own style, i.e. by sharing a topless pic on Instagram. She has captioned the image with “rise and grind.”

While there are lots of people who adore Kim for her curvaceous body, some people are extremely unhappy about her stunts because she is a mother of two kids. Moreover, according to news reports, she is going to have a third baby via surrogacy.

Kim Kardashian’s image is NSFW and not suitable to be shared on this platform. However, the image can be found on her profile. Along with the image, one can also read the kind of comments she has received. She has virtually been judged for sharing the pic.

This is, by the way, not the first time Kanye West’s wife has shared such a pic on social media. In fact, she is known for having little inhibition about flaunting her undressed body in public.

One of the followers wonders how a mother could share such a pic. She says she would have been ashamed of her mother if she shared such a pic on social media.

“Now grow up Kim and act like one.”

Another user, who seems to be quite religious from his profile, asks Kim to “go to church.” Another user believes Kim is “always showing off.” One of the followers believes that Kim should leave something special for her husband. According to one Instagram user, Kim Kardashian should be a pornstar.

Kim is, nevertheless, known for an infamous sex tape that was shot with Ray J while the couple was in the prime of their affair.

Kim revealed in the mid-season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she was very proud of her work in the sex tape. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sex tape initiated the “Kardashian Decade” and built a billion-dollar brand.

Kim Kardashian, however, is unlikely to be intimidated by the moral policing around her topless pic. In 2016, she addressed her critics who slammed her for posting a nude selfie and called her a bad role model.

“I will not live my life dictated by the issues you have with my sexuality,” she wrote.

“You be you and let me be me.”

Kim Kardashian has also clarified that she is proud of her body, and she won’t live her life dictated by the issues people have with her sexuality.