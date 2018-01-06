Amara La Negra Debunks Blackface Rumor, The ‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Signs Record Deal

Love and Hip-Hop Miami star Amara La Negra won many fans when she defended her afro hair and Afro-Latina identity against producer Young Hollywood. The stunning Dominican singer rejected the idea that she has to change her appearance to fit the mold. She declared that not all Latinas look like Sofia Vergara, Shakira, and Jennifer Lopez.

A rumor on social media alleged that Amara La Negra, whose birth name is Dana Danelys De Los Santos, was wearing blackface. Internet trolls accused the reality TV star of taking melanin shots or using spray tan. The singer quickly debunked the rumor by sharing an adorable childhood video and mocked her accusers stating: “Well Yea I guess I was Born in a Black Face Body!”

In an interview last year with NPR‘s Latino USA, Amara La Negra revealed that she was inspired by reading Malcolm X in high school not to shy away from her African roots and decided to rock her natural hair.

While Young Hollywood thought she would have to change her looks to make it in the industry, it couldn’t have been further from the truth. The Miami-born Dominican singer signed a multi-album deal with record label BMG, according to VH1.

In 2016, Amara La Negra was mocked on a Dominican variety show “Aquí Se Habla Español” where former Dominican beauty queen Geisha Montes de Oca wore blackface wearing black makeup and a fake afro imitating the singer.

The Love and Hip-Hop Miami star wants to represent Afro-Latinas in the music industry. The singer is one of the most popular additions to the new Love and Hip-Hop franchise. She has over 700,000 followers on Instagram winning many fans for standing up to Young Hollywood.

Amara revealed on the premiere episode of Love and Hip-Hop Miami that she wants to break stereotypes in the music industry. “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B, who is also of Dominican, descent spoke about the Afro-Latina identity with Vlad TV and also touched colorism in the Latino community.

Amara’s singles such as “Pa’ Tu Cama Ni Loca” and “Se Que Soy” talk about female empowerment. The Dominican singer has been in the entertainment industry since her childhood appearing in TV shows.

The next episode of Love and Hip-Hop Miami teases a feud between Veronica Vega and Amara La Negra.